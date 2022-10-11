In a 4-3 vote, New Braunfels City Council members on Monday gave initial approval to a proposed ordinance amendment prohibiting retail pet shops from procuring and selling cats and dogs from commercial breeding facilities.
Mayor Rusty Brockman and council members Jason Hurta and James Blakey opposed the proposal.
The measure, recommended by the city’s Animal Services Advisory Board in May, goes to a second council reading on Oct. 24.
The proposed ordinance would not allow a retail pet shop to sell, lease, offer for sale, trade, give away for consideration or transfer a cat or dog unless obtained from an animal shelter or animal welfare organization.
Although the ordinance proposal does not name a specific business, previous public hearings held by the Advisory Board have focused on a local business, Puppyland, that began selling puppies in August 2021.
The main concern behind the proposed amendment is the safety of animals and limiting the activity of commercial breeders, also called puppy mills, defined by the Humane Society of the United States as “an inhumane, commercial dog breeding facility in which the health of the dogs is disregarded in order to maintain a low overhead and maximize profits.”
Tanya Palmer, a business owner and member of the Advisory Board, told council members that although she is an advocate for the free market, “our responsibility to not facilitate and perpetuate animal abuses supersedes economic freedoms.”
“The Animal Services Advisory Board tried desperately to find a way to propose regulating where a retail pet store can source their animals,” Palmer said. “Because of interstate commerce laws, that was an impossible feat. There was no way to do that, which is how we came to the proposal that we’re looking at tonight.”
Palmer also pointed out that the American Kennel Club’s Code of Ethics Guidelines for Delegates Clubs specifies that selling puppies to pet shops or dealers is prohibited.
“So considering the fact that a breeder selling puppies to retail pet stores is a blatant violation of these codes of ethics, it’s absolutely impossible to make an argument that Puppyland sources its animals from responsible and ethical breeders,” she said.
The Humane Society of the United States estimates that 10,000 puppy mills are active in the country, and 500,000 dogs are kept solely for breeding purposes in puppy mills. Around 2.6 million puppies are sold each year after originating from a puppy mill.
Other speakers, some sporting red T-shirts with a message of “Go Humane,” asserted that Puppyland sources its animals from puppy mills, but store owner Kayla Kerr told council members that the store only sells animals from responsible USDA-licensed breeders, checks breeder inspection reports and offers health warranties.
“We very much want to show people that our breeders are reputable and are producing healthy, well-bred puppies that are happy,” Kerr said. “And they love what they do. You can’t raise dogs if you don’t love what they do. Just this year, we’ve attended many seminars with our breeders. We’ve done numerous breeder tours. We took all of our store managers with us on the breeder tours, and we’ve assisted in many health testing clinics just this year.”
Kerr explained that before the puppies come in-house, they all go to Iowa-based JAKS Puppies. Animal welfare advocates consider the facility a puppy mill or broker.
A USDA inspection conducted this year indicated that JAKS had 113 puppies and no adult dogs at its property.
“They are there to get vet checked,” she said. “They are there to get microchipped. Their information is input into a system so that when we receive our puppies, we have all of their medical information, neat and nice, so we can give that to our customers.”
Kerr added that they use special types of vans that contain ventilation systems, plus heating and cooling with trained staff ensuring the puppies are safe during transport. She also said the puppies are checked by a local veterinarian once a week.
The Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area and city staffers armed council members with information regarding the population of dogs at the Morningside Drive shelter facility.
The data showed that the Humane Society took in 835 dogs between August 2021 and July 2022, an increase of 175 from the 660 dogs the shelter took in the previous year. The facility took in 959 dogs during that 12-month period in 2017-2018, 942 dogs in 2018-2019 and 754 in 2019-2020. The data also showed that the shelter’s busiest time for dog intake is during the summer months.
In a previous Herald Zeitung interview, Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area Executive Director Sarah Hammond, a member of the Advisory Board, said she did not believe there is a direct correlation between the store’s opening and the shelter’s overcrowding, but “the point is that we don’t want that element in our town because of its inhuman treatment of animals.”
The council’s vote on the proposed ordinance comes about a year after the Advisory Board first took up the matter and hosted public meetings specifically regarding recommending an ordinance to address concerns about retail pet stores and where they source their animals.
Deliberations came down to council members, who questioned the ethics of the business versus those who believed the market should dictate whether pet stores remain open or not.
“I agree that backyard breeders can neglect dogs, but as somebody who purchases full-bred dogs from around the country and raises them, breeders of merit don’t sell to pet stores,” Council member Andres Campos said. “This is not a price issue. This is not a consumer rights issue. For me, it’s a moral issue. I feel like this is not an ethical way to make money, and I think our community believes that.”
Hurta responded to those comments, stating his opinion about the part of the proposed ordinance requiring pet stores to sell only from the shelter or a rescue organization.
“The thing that sticks with me, always, from the presentation we heard two or three months ago, was that when our local Humane Society, and I can only reference this because this is the information they gave us, was when they lowered their adoptions prices, they had lackluster returns,” Hurta said. “When they had a weekend or a couple of day-period where there were no adoption fees — lackluster — only a few dogs or animals were adopted, so that tells me the market is not interested in this. It’s not the city of New Braunfels that gets in the way of this.”
If passed, the proposal would require pet shops to maintain a record of each cat and dog sourced from an animal shelter or animal welfare organization for at least one year from the date of sale or transfer and make those records available to the city upon request.
The amendment proposal would not affect private residences not generally open to the public, animal shelters or facilities operated by animal welfare organizations.
The proposed amendment defines animal welfare organizations as any non-profit organization with tax-exempt status under Internal Revenue Service regulations that takes unwanted, abandoned, abused or stray animals and places them into permanent or foster homes.
The proposal amends the definition of a retail pet shop as a for-profit retail establishment or place of business where cats or dogs are sold, leased, offered for sale, traded or given away for consideration.
If approved by the City Council on a second reading, the ordinance would go into effect after a one-year grace period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.