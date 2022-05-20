A New Braunfels public-private partnership announced a new six-point strategic plan to spur economic development during the quarterly investors meeting of the Greater New Braunfels Economic Development Foundation this week.
In addition to the Foundation, the partnership includes the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation, the city of New Braunfels, Comal County and New Braunfels Utilities.
The plan, titled the Confluence Economic Strategy, is a five-year initiative, and implementation will formally begin in 2023.
The plan’s development process began at the start of this year with a community assessment that examined New Braunfels’ data and competitiveness, combining original research and input from businesses, residents and community leaders to help identify potential threats and opportunities.
The plan has six strategic priorities:
Attract quality jobs in target industries.
Create competitive office and industrial spaces.
Support the success of startups.
Align and optimize workforce assets.
Improve mobility and transportation options.
Execute proactive land use and development strategies.
Matt Tarleton, an Atlanta-based consultant in economic development, facilitated the development of the plan with representatives and stakeholders from the partner entities serving on the steering committee.
The first goal, according to Tarleton, is to update and refine targeting industries and occupations to align with the skill of residents and elevate the city’s reputation as a desirable location for corporation investment in target industries.
The community assessment noted concern that “well-educated, highly-paid residents were increasingly forced to leave the community for jobs.”
According to Tarleton’s research, New Braunfels experiences a significant net inflow of 5,795 workers earning less than $40,000 but a significant net outflow of about 3,163 workers earning $40,000 or more.
The assessment also indicated that nonresidents from surrounding areas were increasingly relied upon to support lower-wage job growth inside the community who could not afford to live in the community.
“And then we have a large number of people that have chosen to live here, but unfortunately need to leave each day to find the jobs in the occupations that they want,” Tarleton said. “And similarly, on the other side of the equation, those that work here who want to live in this wonderful place can’t afford to do it and can’t find the housing that will allow them to achieve upward mobility in your community.”
Tarleton also observed that “the region’s share of white-collar jobs across the I-35 megaregion is growing. An acceleration of this positive momentum through targeted economic development strategies can help the community achieve greater economic balance in terms of its commuting flows and greater economic diversity in terms of employment mix.”
Tarleton also recommended establishing New Braunfels as a premiere office market along the I-35 corridor and preparing ready-to-go industrial properties to seize desirable, immediate opportunities.
Throughout the input process, he said stakeholders repeatedly referenced a relative lack of office space as one of the primary inhibitors to the community’s competitiveness for various corporate, professional, and technical jobs.
“You can market the heck out of your community, tell your story all day, meet with all the companies, site selectors and brokers, but if you don’t have really great product, none of that matters,” he said. “You have to have compelling office spaces to compete with the Austins and San Antonios, and you have to have ready-to-go industrial sites.”
Tarleton also recommended creating a compelling space for startups that catalytically affect the city’s ecosystem and provide access to programs that accelerate the job-creation potential of startups.
“We probably don’t need to build up a program where we focus our resources on helping folks start the business,” he said. “We have some bedrock resources in the community that does that. Our opportunity is to focus on those companies here that want to grow, have serious growth aspirations and help accelerate that growth — help them get connected to capital resources so they can help us achieve our vision of bringing those jobs and creating those jobs that align with our residents’ needs.
Tarleton suggested improving the connection between training programs and targeted industries or occupations and advancing opportunities to strengthen access to higher education.
“So many places that I work with, when we talk about talent, their strategy is one thing: talent attraction,” he said. “They are not an attractive community, and all they are worried about is getting smart people to their community. You all don’t need to worry about this. What we need to worry about is talent optimization, talent alignment and workforce training alignment. So we have some opportunities in this community to do so.”
New Braunfels should also advance roadway and transportation infrastructure, Tarleton said, and improve pedestrian and public transit connectivity through policy and partnership.
“This is another area where capacity is needed to compete with peers,” he said. “You all know that yes, there’s capacity needed on roadways, but there’s also capacity needed to support advocacy and legislative affairs so we can be effective in securing the funding that we need at the federal and state levels to advance those projects… we’ve got to use our resources to make sure we can secure more resources for our community.”
The final point, according to Tarleton, is to initiate new developments that align with land use plans and support community objectives, as well as engage in public-private partnerships to bring desirable developments to market.
The community assessment, Tarleton said, concluded that “the rapid growth that is coming to New Braunfels affords with it tremendous opportunity and choice. While so many communities are asking, ‘How do we attract jobs?’ New Braunfels is able to ask: ‘How do we attract the right jobs?’ Concerns about housing are not born from a lack of supply but more so “the right supply.” While others must stimulate growth, New Braunfels is afforded the opportunity to guide and steer the growth that is coming to it. This is a tremendous point of privilege, but it is one that comes with a clear expiration date: the city projects that little to no developable land will remain by 2035 if current rates of development continue.”
Tarleton concluded his presentation by stating that New Braunfels is “a community that has tremendous opportunity in front of you that so many places I work with don’t have.”
Patrick Rose, the 2022 Foundation Chair, said he was proud of the form and substance of Confluence.
“This plan appreciates the tremendous authenticity of New Braunfels and recognizes the fact that one of the greatest legacies we can provide to current and future generations is a greater number of high wage and high skill jobs located right here in our community,” Rose said.
However, implementing the plan will call for a robust fundraising effort to hire staff and cover associated expenses to keep pace with the community’s growth and compete with peer cities along the I-35 corridor and across the country.
Currently, private funds raised by the Foundation complement funds from an agreement between the Chamber and Economic Development Corporation, which operates on an annual budget of about $680,000. Roughly 30% is provided by the Foundation and the Economic Development Corporation provides 70%.
“Executing a plan of this magnitude is only possible through public-private partnership,” said Ian Taylor, NBU Chief Executive Officer and 2022 chair of the Chamber. “It will take all of us working together in alignment to advance our shared economic development goals.”
