I have a question about justice. Not big justice like what to do about people who don’t tip well, or who take parking spaces and then pretend that they didn’t see you there, big as day. We all know the answers to those kinds of actions and the justice necessary to make them right.
Or we should.
No, my justice question has to do with a toaster.
Our house has a pretty small kitchen.
I should have built a big kitchen, but we originally thought this house where we raised our children and lived in for more than 25 years was just going to be a vacation house.
So we opted for a vacation-type of kitchen. Then we lived in the city for a couple years and said “Boy, you know we could live in our vacation house, instead with these people who steal parking spaces and don’t tip well.”
So we make the best of our small kitchen, managing to have just occasional island envy.
Small kitchens, though, get messy quick.
The counters get crowded and we learn to take shifts working in one corner or the other.
That’s where the toaster comes in.
Our toaster is close to the coffee machine. I don’t drink coffee and am not much for toast either.
Instead, I like tea. So in the morning my husband Adam is in one corner of the kitchen, and I’m in the other.
That way we can both work in the kitchen at the same time. But that also means we don’t always know what issues the other person is dealing with. Their space is a tiny little kingdom in which tiny dramas are playing out. Like the spots on the toaster.
For some time Adam had been noticing spots appearing on his cute little retro-style toaster.
He would be annoyed at the spots, wiping them off time after time. “I wish she’d clean up her mess,” he’d think to himself, presuming that in some frenzied cooking event I was repeatedly spraying something onto his little silver toaster.
However, like a good partner who has managed to stay married for more than 25 years, he recognized this as something that belonged in the “too little to fuss over” category that keeps one married and lawyers at bay.
Still, in the next day or so, the spots would reappear on the previously gleaming toaster, and that twinge of annoyance would pop up like a slightly burned slice of bread.
Then last week something changed. He was shaking his bottle of creamer for his coffee for the second time in the morning when he realized that while the top was closed, there was still a tiny bit of leftover residue on the outside.
Residue that was flying off and landing on the toaster.
That morning we discussed whether or not this realization required an apology, since I had been silently branded a slob for months — if not longer. I was too busy laughing to weigh in on what justice required. However I do think it might be time to invest in a cover for the toaster.
