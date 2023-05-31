We had a garden party.
There was a time when our yard was in such a disarray that having a garden party would have been more like a brush and chigger festival. We have a finicky lawn mower, a weed eater with attitude, and so far we’ve had three no shows from lawn care companies.
But we were determined. My husband Adam reclaimed the pond from the land of a million leaks. Our lawn has been inadvertently replaced by native horseherb, aka straggler daisy (which apparently is considered a trendy “lawn substitute”) meaning we rarely have to mow.
We replaced all the broken lights, figured out which power cords were working and which ones were not. We even reclaimed the little rocks that had washed away from around the pond.
Other things came back from their long hiatus as well. The dartboard is hanging, with a nice little box, courtesy of Adam’s new woodworking hobby. We even found a real mosquito repellent that actually works for the world’s most tenacious biters.
We even had a plan for the surprise we got in our recent grocery pickup. We were accidently given three pounds of strawberries, which is 2.5 pounds more than we’d ever use. During a few hours the day before the party, we made two different desserts with diced, baked, and jellied strawberries, saving the leftovers for the infused water and spinach salad.
There was one thing left. The garden.
The night before the party I went out to the greenhouse for a pep talk.
We have deer wandering into our backyard, and they will eat 90% of the pretty plants.
As a result, all our really nice garden plants, like the roses and plumbago, along with all vegetables, live in a “witness protection program.” They exist under protective custody of the US Garden Marshal (that’s me) in my greenhouse.
However, the protected plants do come out on special occasions. Like predicted rain. Or a garden party.
“OK everybody,” I said, a little sternly to the gathered plants in the greenhouse. “Please try not to keel over before tomorrow, because we’re going to have company and we really want to show you off.”
All the plants murmured with some excitement, particularly the purple basil who has recovered from a brush with severe wilting. Now in a new pot that complements its dark purple leaves, it was positively beaming.
This is how basil is, I’ve heard. Very personable.
We were lucky. The day was cool. The breeze was light. The plants were quite showy. The dart tournament resulted in only one lost dart, corn hole was competitive, and the food was so good there are almost no leftovers. And, most importantly, the plants all made it back to the greenhouse, all leaves intact.
We hope to have a few more parties soon — before the heat hits harder and the idea of being outside feels insane. After all, what good is a garden if you don’t share it?
