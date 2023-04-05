It’s been a while since there was a big wedding in our family.
We’re in that gap period between long-married folks and their young kids still making decisions about what life ahead will be. So when we got the news that one of our cousins was marrying in Mexico in grand tradition, we were PUMPED.
If you’ve never been to a Mexican wedding, I’m told they are very similar in pageantry levels to Polish weddings.
Days of celebration, complete with mini parades, multiple parties, and filled with so much food and drink you have to lie on the floor to button your pants for a full week afterwards.
They are also filled with huge extended families, people who say to one another, “Why don’t we get together more often?” and “Time goes so fast!” and “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if his Dad or our grandmother or her uncle could be here?”
Hugs that start the week as polite, end up boisterous by the end.
There were the usual disasters like the missed flights, expired passports, shoes that you discover you can’t wear on a cobblestone street, and the street taco that delivered an unfortunate lasting effect.
There was even the moment when my sister discovered a bug that required us to relocate completely — but that’s a story for another column. After all, this is about love.
Weddings are where love stories are spoken out loud. At times, the story is as loud as a couple lifted on chairs in a roaring crowd.
Other times, it is as quiet as words shared between the two as the priest prepares for the next part of the ceremony.
It is as sweet as stolen moments in a room filled with cameras and phones.
It is as weary as the final moments when family gathers to say goodbye, when, as much as you care for everyone, you are ready to be alone together and begin this new road.
We were there to lend our own love to them, because we know things you can only know after 10, 20, 40 years of living and building a life with one other person.
Hoping that they will hold on through the tight turns and uncomfortable roads.
Wishing them smooth sailing though we know of the storms that must come through.
Offering them the wisdom we have, even though we know that each of us must figure out the complexity of our love and life stories on our own.
Today we travel back into our routines, far from the place of pageantry, wedding gowns, tuxedos, updos and oh-so-many flowers.
We’ll be far from their story and back in our own, where crazy dogs and a new commitment to eating only salads awaits us.
After all, this too is love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.