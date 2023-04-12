Letter to my advisor at the University of Recreational Agriculture:
Please accept this letter as official notice of my intention to withdraw from my current courses in Recreational Agriculture. I have decided, on the advice of my friends and family and mental health professionals, to take a gap year.
I recognize that I have considerable resources invested in my recreational agricultural education up to this point. Not only do I have a lovely little greenhouse and several unopened bags of soil and mulch, but I also have a new set of gardening gloves and a shiny new hand shovel. I have watched hundreds of hours of lectures on everything from composting to soil preparation to, most disappointing, “yes, you can grow tomatoes.”
No, actually, I cannot.
The thing is, as I’m sure you’ll agree, there is only so much loss of plant life that one person can take. Between the hard freezes, the unexpected freezes, scorching temperatures, and the unbelievably hardy ants who refuse to take the bait (literally), I was already considering dropping at least one course or adjusting my major to Semi-recreational Agriculture with an emphasis on Windowsill Herbs and Succulents.
Then I killed the succulents. Yes, even the one I was told couldn’t be killed.
After our last counseling session, I did as you suggested and planted a few pepper seeds. I admit I didn’t do much more than scatter them and toss some soil on top. When they sprouted I did feel the stirring of that old flame that burned so bright in my first semester. Perhaps, I thought, this was the sign that I should return to my quiet hours of rainwater harvesting, repotting, and fertilizing.
But then something ate the leaves off the rose bush and pulled every pepper seedling out of the pot (I had foolishly put them out in the rain overnight). Frankly, that was it. I could no longer see straight.
I lamented my lowly four-foot fences, my dog that sleeps inside at night instead of standing watch, my misguided affection for the woodland creatures that have cost us thousands in body shop repairs, as well as plant destruction.
When one begins to search the internet for deer contraceptives, I’m sure you’ll agree it’s time for one to step back and reassess.
Please know I appreciate all your advice and encouragement these last two years. Let’s set a date next spring to meet and see if I have a future in the University. In the meantime, I’m going on vacation, and not worrying about having someone come over to water the plants.
