I’m pretty tech savvy for, as my daughter puts it, a woman of a certain age. But I tell you what, there are some skills that I have that are well beyond the abilities of most people in their 20s.
Allow me to explain just one. I was at an event at a fancy hotel for which I scored “free” valet parking. Of course it wasn’t free because I’m a big tipper, but I appreciated the gesture.
As a veteran of some of these fancy things, I have learned that “valet” parking is actually French for “waiting for an hour while they grab everyone’s cars” parking, so when I do take advantage, I have a couple of tricks.
First, I slip out before the final toast of the evening to beat the mad rush. Then I make sure I keep my ticket somewhere handy, so I can flash it right away without having to dig around and lose my place in line.
I also try to learn at least one valet person’s name to form some sort of connection or mild sense of obligation.
But I didn’t count on one major factor: age. Not mine, though. The valet’s.
You see, I have a car which I like to refer to as “payment free.” This is my favorite kind of car, and this affection I have for payment-free cars means I tend to own vehicles on the older side. I never realized it was a problem until I stood at the valet stand that night, waiting.
And waiting.
And waiting.
I had been the first person at the valet, followed rapidly by a sea of people.
No problem, I thought. I beat the rush. Then, car after truck after SUV pulled into the drive. None were my car. I even saw my valet, the young man whom I given my ticket, driving back a huge vehicle named for an entire continent or something.
“Excuse me,” I said, waving him down. “I was here before all these people. Where’s my car?”
He sheepishly nodded, shouting over his shoulder, “It’s coming, it’s coming.”
Sure enough, my little car was coming at long last. And I do mean last. Behind the wheel was one of the older valets.
That’s when I realized what had happened. I have today’s most reliable anti-theft device. I drive a stick shift. That young valet probably had never driven a standard and had to hand off my keys to the older guy after he finished driving one of the other continent-sized SUVs.
Rumor has it, pretty soon they won’t even make manual transmissions. That means there will come a day where I won’t be able to even get my car parked by anyone under 40. I left a nice hefty tip and gave a knowing nod to the older valet. He grinned, glancing over at the young man, who had just been schooled by a woman and a man of a certain age.
