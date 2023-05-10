Remember when I said I was taking a gap year from gardening because all my plants had died? That between the ants, the aphids, the heat, the freeze, and what I can only believe is a death wish, I was walking away from my greenhouse with my white plant flags and pink gloves?
Well, as a very nice checkout person at the Plant Haus can attest, I am dipping my black thumb back into 100 pounds of potting soil.
And it’s all because of one plant.
There is only one thing I’ve managed to grow, and that’s green onions. This is because nothing will eat green onions, even when they are the only thing left on the menu. They are the rutabagas of my greenhouse. I have nothing against rutabagas, per se, but if that’s all you’ve got for lunch, I’ll just have some water, thank you very much.
As I was watering my meager collection of green onions — out of guilt more than anything — they drained just enough water on one of the dead plants below. It had always been one of my favorites. Honestly I don’t know what it is, but it has little pink flowers and flat leaves like you draw when you are in third grade and the crayons are a little dull.
It’s adorable. And, apparently, it wasn’t completely dead, despite all evidence to the contrary. At first there were just two or three leaves. I couldn’t be sure it wasn’t just an opportunistic weed, which I have many of, because they have evolved beyond my ineptitude.
Then more leaves popped up. Then there was a flower. A FLOWER!
This meant I hadn’t killed it. Maimed it, maybe, but here it was, full of hope and willing to give me another chance.
Good friends are like that plant. They are always willing to give you another chance when you are just not that good at things you try to be good at, like sending cards and calling.
I’ve gotten calls from friends I haven’t heard from in years and I’m always thrilled. They cross the chasm of their discomfort about not calling earlier or missing this and that, and I yank them across, yelling “Hey! Don’t worry about it! It’s great to hear from you!”
I’m inspired by both the little plant of hope and my friends I’ve not talked to in a minute. I’m picking up the phone more regularly and I’ve planted about half of the new peppers, tomatoes, and lantana.
I don’t know if I’ll lose them all by July, or be munching on tomatoes thanks to some miracle. I don’t know if I’ll have a few more lunches with friends, or just dropping them a line, pestering them about something silly.
But, I guess, I’m up for trying.
