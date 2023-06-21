Rosie, our 71-pound Great Pyrenees German Shepherd mix puppy, has been making progress. We’ve taught her that we do not bark at baby deer that are on the other side of the fence. She has also learned that we don’t run after deer who run by us on our morning walk, since I’m very allergic to being dragged behind her like a wiped-out water skier.
Other things are in process. For example, Rosie is learning that every time someone comes to visit, we must greet them politely. Politely means not smelling people right near their nether regions. Dogs who try to stick their snoots where they don’t belong will have to wait outside until everyone is ready to defend their nether regions.
Unfortunately, there are several things remaining on the training list, specifically:
The delivery people are not to be barked at. Yes, it’s true, they do leave after being barked at, so technically it’s a successful security tactic, but we also scare the heck out of everyone in the house who is just trying to read a magazine, for goodness sake.
Craft items are not chew toys. This includes, but is not limited to, embroidery hoops, odd corks that we bought for some project but never got done, wooden beads (which I’d rather not discover later at the other end of things), and all yarn.
The favorite toy is not at the bottom of the toy basket. It’s on the top. Therefore you don’t have to toss every single toy out of the basket, because, again, the favorite toy is on the top on purpose. Unless you toss every single toy out of the basket, because then the favorite ends up on the bottom of the pile, which will now have to be spread around the entire living room.
Black pants are the universal “don’t shed on me!” attire. When either mom or dad have spent more than 15 minutes upstairs getting ready and then come downstairs wearing black pants, do not greet them with a full body rub maneuver or nether region checking.
Large dogs who sleep under the bed as if they are small prairie dogs should not toss and turn down there, since the movement does register as a 5.7 on the bed Richter scale. Also, when large dogs have a bad dream and wake up suddenly banging their head on the bedframe scaring the heck out of everyone at two in the morning, maybe this is a sign. A sign that large dogs should use the giant, expensive crate we have that is currently holding clean laundry and the occasional pair of shoes.
Hopefully Rosie will complete some of these lessons soon.
Or else I’m going to have to stock up on embroidery hoops and dog-colored pants.
