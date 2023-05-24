What do you do if you’ve had this long-standing relationship and you sense your partner is starting to lose interest? Actually, it’s worse than that, if I’m honest. There’s a bitterness. The joy that was there in the beginning has disappeared and all that is left is drudgery.
I am talking about our robot vacuum.
When our beloved robot vacuum came into our home on the heels of one of those online deals where they slash the price so they can move electronics along the commerce food chain, it was such a happy little thing.
Right out of the box it gleamed with purpose. It whipped around the house, filling its little tray with the debris of the day, whirring and scurrying.
I would clean it all out, dutifully plucking out every stray string and odd ribbon from around its brushes. After a few weeks it was off to the workshop for a full spa treatment from the air compressor, thanks to my husband, Adam.
But lately I’ve noticed a marked change. After the arrival of our mega-shedder, Rosie the 71-pound Great Pyrenees German Shepherd, who loses a small Pekingese dog worth of hair hourly, things have deteriorated.
First, the vacuum seemed overwhelmed. It would whirl in a circle, worrying over a single spot on the floor over and over.
When I picked it up, its little brushes were almost invisible under a layer of cream-colored fur, despite the fact that I’d thoroughly emptied it the day before.
Then, for a few weeks, it would end its cleaning routine and go hide somewhere in the house. It got into places that should have been impossible for it to access. It even got behind boxes leaving no trace of how it got there.
I’d find it eventually, but more than once I thought I heard it sigh.
Then for days it refused to “dock.” Docking with its little plug-in station is how it recharges. Every time I placed it on the dock it backed away, and I swear I could hear it say, “No! I can’t do it anymore!”
The thing is, one should not give up on is a relationship, even if it is with a slightly bitter and overworked vacuum.
I lifted it from the dock it had judiciously avoided contact with and sent it back to the workshop for an extra long spa treatment and did some pre-sweeping.
As someone who has been married for more than 25 years, I know every relationship goes through rough patches. We all get tired of that one thing and just about LOSE it. In my experience, I find it’s best to do what you can to make things work, or at least not make any sudden moves just because the going has gotten a little … furry.
Fortunately, we seem to be back on track, our robot vacuum and I.
I’ve committed to increased fur vigilance, the spa center is committed to providing increased services, and the vacuum is no longer hiding under the couch upstairs.
I’m even considering ordering a new set of brushes — just to show I care.
