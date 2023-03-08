I’ve often said I’d have no idea what to do with boys. My husband Adam and I had two girls, and I’ve always found the idea of parenting boys to be a little intimidating.
I figured I had two girls because in some way it was clear girls were what I could handle.
I’d often observe moms of boys watch over their brood with wonder. Two or three boys would be wrestling each other in the playground and throwing rock at each other, and I knew full well that if I was their mom, I’d be overreacting all over the place. I doubted I could just let boys be boys, even for a minute.
But recently I was put to the test. I was in a place where, for a brief amount of time, I had to corral two adorable boys. We were in a space where their mom and sisters had to be off to the side doing something. So as a lone leftover adult, I took on supervision and wrangling duties.
We were in a narrow space, surrounded by all kinds of pricey equipment, which normally isn’t a big deal, but as time dragged on, the boys (who were around four and six years old) were getting pretty wiggly.
So I channeled my good friend and my sister, both of whom have boys.
“What do boys like?” I asked myself.
Then I watched them begin a wrestling match perilously close to the expensive equipment.
“What do boys like that is safe in a small space?” I amended.
“Do you want to see something weird?” I asked.
They immediately stopped wiggling and wrestling, considering me suspiciously. I’m sure they doubted I had anything truly weird to share.
“Show me your thumbs.”
They immediately showed me their thumbs.
“Now look at mine.” Something I’ve never shared in this column is that my thumbs bend back somewhat dramatically. In fact if I push it a little, my “thumbs up” can be a “thumbs back.” I don’t consider it much of a parlor trick, but it’s a decent act for the elementary school crowd. They were suitably horrified.
We then discussed weird things other people could do, like the cousin who was double jointed and the girl in school who could make her hands look like claws.
From there I learned that one of the boys could make a hilarious farting sound by using the back of his knee with careful hand placement (there was some hopping required). Then the other boy showed off a delightfully disgusting sound by sucking in his lips against the precious gap in his teeth. He could also make his tongue into a wavy line, which was darn impressive, really.
By the end, I found that boys weren’t as scary as I thought. We talked about being scared of heights and scorpions (I was assured that the sting wasn’t that bad).
They also rushed to hold the door open for everybody to walk through, just like gentlemen I knew they were. Just goes to show you it’s worth learning a little about things that make you nervous. Most of the time, you’ll do just fine.
