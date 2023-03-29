We are taking a big trip. It’s been a while since our last big trip together. Usually I love to travel. I’m footloose and can’t wait to get out of town. But, perhaps due to the extra chaos around me, I’m finding it’s taking a minute to get back in a traveling mood.
This trip in particular has a pretty significant limitation. We can’t check a bag, so we have to travel very light. Even though I’m theoretically okay with that, like one is theoretically okay with jumping into the ocean, there is that moment. That moment right before you jump into the waves when you notice something on the sand that looks suspiciously like a jellyfish.
The moment when you pause to think of all the things that could, in theory, go wrong.
Right now, after having talked endlessly about what we are taking, I find myself looking around at all the things I’m not taking. What if they don’t have my favorite tea? What if I’m cold in the hotel room and I’m not taking my really big comfy robe? What if the soap leaves me itchy and I foolishly didn’t pack the one thing that makes me stop itching but that I can only find at one store at home, let alone in a place where I don’t know the stores? WHAT THEN?
Sometimes I think I’m still that person who could just shove a few things in a backpack and improvise my way across the country. Sometimes I say, “Hey, if you forget it, you can just buy it there.” Then other times I say, “Remember that time when you couldn’t find nausea medicine and had to just sit down for five hours with your head between your knees until your stomach calmed down enough for you to walk to the car?”
This is the problem with experience. It can really mess with your inner optimist.
The good news is the dogs will be babysat by our daughters, whom they generally regard as rockstars. We have packed most everything that the weight limit allows. We’re going to be with family, all of whom have their own finicky natures, so no one will judge us if we whine just a little.
Best of all, we’re going to get away from it all — meaning all the things we’re leaving behind. The good. The bad. The convenient. It’ll be good for us.
Right?
