I have good news: we have seen a new grand protector rise at our house.
Since we adopted Rosie in 2021, I’ve been looking forward to her developing that “protect the sheep” thing that both German Shepherds and Great Pyrenees are famous for.
I wasn’t sure exactly how it would manifest, since we don’t have sheep, goats or even toddlers.
Still, I figured that her double-protective heritage would kick in any day now, and we would see what hundreds of years of genetic breeding would produce.
After all, we’ve already seen several things she has inherited from her fluffy grandparents. For example:
— Shedding. Rosie sheds a small Shetland Pony’s worth of fur every week. She has the kind of fur that is oddly jagged and manages to weave into the fiber of your clothes, only popping out when that most judge-y of people is walking by. You know who I’m talking about. The person who is definitely going back to her car and pulling out a lint roller in case you cross contaminated her black slacks.
— Stubborn. Supposedly Pyrenees are notoriously difficult to train, and are very stubborn. I’m not saying Rosie is stubborn; she just knows best and insists on waiting for the rest of us to come to her same conclusion.
— Puller of leashes. We go on a walk daily, and no matter what, once she’s “off heel,” Rosie believes in walking as far away from us as the retractable leash will allow. I swear, it’s like she’s a teenager appalled to be at the theme park with her parents.
— Barker at fences. Woe be to those who walk by on the street, as if such a thing was allowed on her watch. Never mind that we go on walks every day and greet most of these people regularly with great enthusiasm.
— Tackling guests. Speaking of enthusiasm, being excited to see people is great, and totally adorable when you are a tiny, fluffy puppy careening around corners. It’s terrifying when you’re 65 pounds of hair-shedding solid muscle careening around corners.
So far no one has been sacked in the living room, but honestly it’s just a matter of time. At this point, the only thing missing has been the famed “protection” drive of the German Shepherd/Great Pyrenees.
Granted, barking at the fence is a start, but I’m more interested in “inside the fence” defense.
To that end, Rosie does “chase” off the vultures that fly overhead, which is a form of aerial defense, but not as useful to someone who would rather make sure nothing is eating her rose bushes.
Enter the squirrel.
Rosie is completely and unreasonably furious at the squirrel in our yard.
I’m not sure if they had words, or if he took one of her toys during nut gathering.
Or maybe it’s because he’s a vegan, because that can certainly cause a rift among individuals.
Whatever the reason, Rosie is determined that he not enter our yard or airspace. This involves many furious dog barking sessions and a ridgeline of hair standing straight up on her back, which makes her look like an extra from some 1950s remake.
The squirrel, so far, has decided that life is better on the other, non-Rosie side of the fence.
So there you have it. We are now safe from squirrels. It’s a start.
