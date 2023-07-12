It was bound to happen. There is absolutely no reason to think we would be spared. After all, we know we live in an area with evidence of these encounters, and it doesn’t take a statistician to recognize that we were overdue for a … surprise.
Things started out innocently enough. I opened the door to the backyard so Rosie could run around one last time that evening. Since it was right around the 4th of July, Archer declined to go out (he is not a fan of fireworks).
I will forever be grateful for Archer’s reluctance that fateful night.
Rosie leapt off the deck as she always does, determined to chase off all the imaginary critters in the far corner of the yard. Then she stopped mid run.
“Oh no,” I said. I actually said something else, but it is not suitable for a family newspaper. Because at the exact moment I saw her spin on her heels and head for the deck, an unmistakable whiff of something not good filtered up into my nose from below the deck.
“Rosie! No!” I shouted, desperate to get her away from under the deck where I knew darn well a critter, a very specific kind of critter, was hanging out.
But it was too late. She already under the deck. I called her, hoping that I could stop her. Then the whiff turned into a hurricane.
I then shouted a whole lot of things not suitable for a family newspaper. She ran up to me, a toxic cloud surrounding her like a tsunami of stink. I pulled her inside the house, hoping the skunk would dash off.
Rosie immediately ran to her bed and started rubbing her face all over it.
My husband Adam then shouted things also not suitable for a family newspaper. Rosie blinked her eyes, which were weeping thanks to the full shot of skunk defense she got right in the face. We took her back outside, and began washing her over and over and over and over. It was mostly ineffective, which we realized when we went inside.
“She has to live outside,” Adam announced.
“She is not living outside,” I said, rubbing more shampoo on her. “She’ll just get sprayed again.”
“She can’t come inside,” he said.
“She has to come inside,” I said. “She’ll just get sprayed again.”
“She has to sleep in her crate,” he said.
Since she usually sleeps under my side of the bed, I agreed.
If you’ve ever tried to sleep with 72-pound wet, skunked dog in a giant dog crate next to your bed, you know it was a very, very long night.
It’s been a week and despite numerous washings, Rosie has about 5% of her skunk smell remaining. Let me tell you, 5% is about 4.99% too much skunk smell. I think the skunk has moved on to a more dog-free area, but just in case, I’m going out beforehand as an advance scent scout every night. Better safe than smelly.
