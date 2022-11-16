Our nest is now empty. It’s so weird.
For the last 24 years I’ve known where at least one of my children was every single day.
I heard about all the things that happened, was a sounding board for ideas, a comforting hug when injustice struck, a cheerleader for every accomplishment big or small.
Now we are still all of those things, but at a distance that seems so strange I’m still figuring out what the right balance is.
It reminds me of the day I dropped my eldest, Sierra, at Canyon Lake Presbyterian for Mother’s Day Out the first time.
I handed over my child to two of the most patient women in the world, Miss Shaye and Miss Angela, and then pulled away. Part of me protested wildly, that I couldn’t LEAVE MY BABY just so I could have three hours to go to the bathroom without an audience, cook without “help,” and read a book that didn’t have full page illustrations and a slightly sticky cover.
Part of me was feeling like I had won some sort of mommy lottery filled with the most elusive prize of all to a new mom — TIME.
Eventually I adjusted to the new balance of some time away, some time close.
The circles of our lives with our girls, circles that start completely overlapped, began to drift apart for years like a strange little Venn diagram where the area in common gets smaller and smaller.
Then, last week when I closed the door behind my daughter who was taking the last of her things to her new apartment, I felt a snap in my Venn diagram circle. Our common area of circles was a thin slice now. Too thin.
Quickly I got out a few stakes and nailed the circles in place with plans for a weekly dinner and regular outings.
Then I looked at my husband. He looked at me.
We realized we were back to that very first year of our marriage, our only year without kids. A little plumper, a whole lot grayer, and feeling adrift.
So I bought a new leather couch and he bought a pool table.
It’s funny how one adjusts.
We are making plans for this empty nest. I’ve got my eye on redecorating a room, he’s clearing out decades of accumulated projects. We’re making sure we keep our sliver of crossover circles with our children with room for overnighters and time for cheerleading, hugging, and listening.
But it’s weird, you know?
