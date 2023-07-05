It’s the most exciting time of the year — Fawnapalooza!
I know, I know, we debated changing the name to Fawnchella, but I’m fond of events with the letter Z in them.
Fawns are everywhere in our neighborhood. Apparently, it was a very romantic winter season, because we’ve got a bumper crop of little white-dotted minis running around. Their antics cast a spell of amnesia over all of us. We forget the hundreds of dollars of dead “deer resistant” plants pulled up by bored grazers. Or the thousands of dollars of damage to my car that happened when I was at a stop — A FULL STOP — and a deer literally ran into me, then took off, presumably for its payoff from the body shop guy.
But during Fawnapalooza we forget it all. Instead, we’re leaping up from our chair every time one stops by. Right now it’s all excitement and joy of new life bounding by us on spindly legs.
We have had some interesting encounters with fawns already. We had a fawn by our water spigot for hours, and I almost lost my mind, turning into a total fawn fangirl. It was doing its “be a rock and don’t move” bit, which was so fascinating that I watched it constantly even though all it was doing was occasionally flicking its ear.
Then there was the encounter with the road fawns. As you know, fawns will take off at a full run all day long. They’ll run if a dove flutters out of a bush, or if a leaf falls on their nose, or if someone opens a door across the street. However, recently when I came over a hill, going slow because it’s Fawnapalooza, and two fawns were standing right in the middle of the street, not moving at all.
Now, our truck is not quiet. It rumbles there like something you should run from if you have any kind of “avoid the predator” instinct. But both fawns regarded me with what I swear was a look of disdain. A sort of “we’re busy here, thank you.”
I looked over at the momma deer who was on the side of the road, lying down.
“Sorry,” she remarked in a tired ‘why did I have twins’ deer mom voice. “They are just so exhausting.”
I honked the horn. The larger fawn flicked his ear back and forth. Momma deer rolled her eyes. “See what I mean?”
It took three more honks before the littlest fawn ran for the side street, and the larger one bolted too.
Fawnapalooza lasts a few more weeks and we plan on “accidentally” overbuying fruit and leaving bags of chips out to get stale. After all, as we parents say, they’re only little once.
