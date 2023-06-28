I have one of those weather apps on my phone where I can, with a mere swipe of my finger, see the weather in other places. For example, it was 70 degrees in Chicago, where my sister lives. This was the temperature at 8 p.m. on a Monday. In June.
I, of course, didn’t believe such nonsense. Last year for most of the summer, our temperatures here and in Chicago were mostly the same, give or take five measly degrees. No way was she 20 degrees cooler. So I tried a different weather app. Then I checked the internet. Then I broke down and texted her a “woo boy, is it hot or what.” Let’s just say I don’t recommend texting my sister during a heat dome week. She was actually outside. OUTSIDE. You know that place on the other side of the wall of air-conditioning? Where even the lizards are hunting for shade?
My sister was actually outside in the middle of the day planting in a garden!
Meanwhile, my plants are currently tapping on the door, asking for some AC time.
At this point I’ve added “heat dome” to my list of “unwelcome weather phenomenon I never heard of before.” Previous entries on the list are “polar vortex” and “snownado.” Ah yes. The good ol’ days.
Frankly, having data about cooler climes at my fingertips is very dangerous. It’s like having the dessert tray make its way around the restaurant when you swore off sweets for a week.
Are you really going to ignore it? Or are you going to chase down the server and ask how much if you take just a forkful of frosting? You know, just for evaluative purposes.
The thing is that normally I’m a big fan of summer and heat. I roll my eyes at all the people complaining about Texas summers. But even I have my limits, apparently. As does Rosie. Rosie, our Great Pyrenees-German Shepherd mix, has a thick coat better suited to the Alps or the Rockies, and she is seriously done with it. A month ago we couldn’t keep her inside. Now we get up at the wee hours to walk, and within 50 feet of the journey her tongue and tail start dragging. Even Archer, our sun-worshipping terrier mix, will lie down in a sunbeam for a mere five minutes before begging to go back inside.
Today, we’re coping the way we Texans often do. We’re hunkering down in the AC. We run every errand possible before 10 a.m.
And I’ve added a few more cool cities to my weather app. I’ve got Toronto, Canada and Bangor, Maine. I tossed in Laramie, Wyoming and Cairo, Egypt (yes, it’s cooler in Cairo. Not by much, but still). I added a picture of a cool forest onto my computer screen and am moving the plants inside to up their chance of survival.
After all, not everyone is up for taking on the heat dome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.