When I walk the dogs in the morning (since my walking companion is currently out of commission due to a sprained and bruised…everything), there is a considerable amount of negotiation. Where I see a rock or lump of grass, they see much more. Or rather, SMELL much more.
After a particularly challenging walk, I finally asked them what in the world was going on. This is when I learned that our dogs —Archer the terrier mix and Rosie the Great Pyrenees mix — are part of an elite squad known as DSI: Dog Scene Investigators.
Apparently in the canine justice system, pups are represented by two separate yet equally-important groups. The squad that investigates crimes, and the other group that prosecutes them. Our dogs are apparently part of the first group. This is their story.
Me: So you are saying you’re doing more than just sniffing?
Archer: Absolutely. We are using techniques developed over thousands of years along with our finely-tuned senses involving our air gathering and an internal mass spectrometer—
Rosie, interrupting: Our noses! He means our noses! Right? Right, Archer?
Archer, closing his eyes, gathering himself before continuing: Yes. If you want to oversimplify it, you could call it our “noses.” I prefer the scientific term: the dog olfactory glands, or D.O.G.
Rosie, wagging tail enthusiastically: It spells dog. Get it, mom? Like DOG. Like us!
Me: Wow?
Archer: As I was saying, we employ our D.O.G. to determine not only that something interesting happened, but what and where. For example, when we pick up a scent —
Rosie, leaping into action, nose to the ground, looking back at me over her shoulder: It looks like this! See?
Me: I see you.
Archer, trots over and joins in sniffing, then stops: Right here. This right here. Rosie, set a perimeter.
Rosie begins sniffing in circles around a lump of grass. She suddenly freezes in place, burying her nose in the grass. Archer trots over. I’m intrigued.
Me: What is it?
Archer: A feral cat. The orange and gray… no, wait…
Rosie: It’s the calico!
Archer: Right you are, rookie. It’s the calico.
Me: How in the world —
Rosie, moving to a different spot: Archer! He wasn’t alone.
Both dogs look at each other and say: The RACCOON!
This went on for the entire mile of our walk, which is why it takes me 25 minutes to get back every morning. But the way I look at it, I’m supporting an important part of the canine justice system. Maybe your dog is the other half of the equation — the prosecution. If so, maybe we could get together. I’d really like to see how these cases are resolved.
Until then, we’ll keep our DSI unit on the job.
