There’s a reason I am not, nor could I ever be, a wildlife photographer. It’s not for the reasons you think.
I actually prefer the outdoors. I willingly douse myself with bug spray to reduce my mosquito bites to 20 per outing and don’t mind the heat and humidity. I’m not nervous around snakes, which I believe have gotten a bad rap over the years, and I think spiders are amazing, particularly tarantulas who can look the same when they are alive or dead (long story).
The real reason I’m not a wildlife photographer is I’m not great with the circle of life.
Let me explain.
Recently I had an opportunity to go out and look for frogs, which is so ridiculously fun I bought a new pair of boots so I could go more often. Frogs, who have very busy lives filled with late night concerts and a focus on romance, are fascinating.
I happened to be out with a crew that included a wildlife biologist so it was the perfect outing for someone like me: nerd level frog knowledge and people who are very adept at catching slippery, hoppy things.
It was a grand ol’ time at the frog rave. We found four different species, all of whom have distinctive calls.
Then someone asked the question: What eats frogs?
“Everything eats frogs — frogs eat frogs, fish eat frogs, hawks eat frogs, snakes eat frogs,” the biologist said with the patience of a teacher in a room full of splashy third graders.
“So,” I said, “frogs are like cheese.”
He paused for a second. “Sure.”
I’ve always been that third grader.
Anyway we went along our way when we spotted the most dramatic moment of the night. A small snake had bitten the side of a too-large frog. There was no way the small snake was going to be able to eat this green tree frog, but like so many of us at the buffet line, it refused to be rational.
I desperately wanted to go over there and make that snake let go of the little frog. Not because I’m anti-snake. I just prefer the happy terrarium of life over the circle of life.
That moment was a perfect example of why I couldn’t be a biologist or a wildlife photographer. I’d spend all my time prying critters out of other critters’ mouths. Which, to be clear, is not okay.
All that said, I’m not a vegetarian, vegan, or pescatarian (people who only eat fish, like my sister). I’m not anti-hunting or anything like that. But I know my lane in the circle of life. It’s in the cellophane wrapped section at the grocery store.
But you’ll be happy to know that that particular circle of life moment ended well for the frog. The snake and frog fell into the pond and the frog’s superior water skills saved him from croaking. Then he inexplicably swam right back to where he came from — where there were more snakes.
Which is probably one of the reasons that frogs are cheese.
