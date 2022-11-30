Currently my favorite person in Comal County is someone I don’t even know.
This person is a complete stranger, someone I’ve never met or even come across their name in casual reading of the internet.
Yet this person has had an outsized impact on part of my life that I had undervalued, until now.
I am talking about the Comal County Fire Marshal.
To be honest, I don’t even know what a fire marshal does on a daily basis.
I’m sure it’s very important stuff, but for the last nine months there was one part of their job I was VERY familiar with — implementation of the burn ban.
I’ll admit that we haven’t particularly fond of the fire marshal this year.
You see, way back in March we cut down an unprecedented number of overgrown tree limbs in our yard.
The trimmed branches ended up creating four enormous mounds in the backyard.
And I do mean enormous. These branch mounds were so high we had to arrange for corridors through them.
No big deal, we said to ourselves. We’ll burn them when the burn ban is lifted.
Well, if you’ve been around for the last nine months you know how that plan went.
Every time over the last nine months when we got three drops of rain, we ran to our computer to check the tiny print on the Comal County Fire Marshal page.
There in yellow highlight were the same horrible words: Burn Ban is ON.
After a few months of this, we lamented the inflexibility of the fire marshal.
Surely there were exceptions! We could be trusted to be careful!
Then there was that big grass fire along 306 and we thought, you know, it’s a good thing there’s a burn ban.
Then, a few months later, we wondered if we could invite the fire marshal over and promise to water every patch of dirt for half a block around.
But when we got our water bill from hand watering a few plants and trees in the yard, we decided against that idea.
Next, we contemplated renting a chipper. Inexplicably chippers only come in the “clear 40 acres at a time” size. Unfortunately, we were in that “too much for the trash, not even an acre” size.
So we, like the rest of the county, kept hitting refresh on the fire marshal web page every time it rained anywhere in a ten-mile radius.
We eventually wised up and signed up for email alerts.
Note — waiting for an email is no better than waiting for the web page to be updated. Then it happened.
The long awaited email came through and while it didn’t say “OMG are you happy now? Leave us alone, go burn, you crazy branch hoarders,” it did kind of say that.
We dove in like pyromaniacs set loose in a matchbook factory.
Every branch in our yard was soaked thoroughly by the rains, but fortunately my husband saves dryer lint for just such an occasion.
Yes, really.
For the last two days we’ve been like little kids at summer camp.
We’ve already gone through half of our burn pile.
We have not roasted hot dogs yet, but there was a brief breaking out of marshmallows.
I plan on doing an early burn of our 2022 calendars just in case the hammer comes down again before the year’s out.
So here’s to our fire marshal.
May your marshmallows be evenly toasted and your hot dogs have just the right amount of char.
Winter Prosapio is a regular columnist and a resident of New Braunfels.
