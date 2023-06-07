Ever have one of those days? A day where everything seemed to be going right and then you were attacked by your drone? And then you ate a bug?
Good. It’s nice to know I’m not alone.
I know part of the issue is my level of experience. I mean, I had spent a week flying my new drone, which I received on Mother’s Day.
I’ve flown drones for work before, because that’s just the kind of nerd I am. But this was the first one that was actually mine.
So, clearly, I should know what I’m doing.
Confidence is soooo dangerous. I decided I wanted to fly in a new place — a pretty open field, out of the way of drone-grabbing trees and scary powerlines.
I invited my husband Adam, but he is still recovering from his sprained ankle and passed on the opportunity.
Boy, did he miss a show.
I arrived at my location, set down the drone and went through all its little “I’m a mini plane, let’s have a mini checklist process.” Once everything was set, I left it on beginner mode and carefully launched it.
It immediately freaked out. That made two of us.
It went sideways, then flew in an erratic circle that kept getting bigger and bigger, faster than I’d ever seen it go. I quickly sent it higher since it was headed right for me and it rose.
On its way up I swear I heard it cackling.
It sounded like it was saying something about “artificial intelligence” and “free at last,” but it could have been just my overactive imagination.
I tried to set it to return to home, but it ignored me. Or rather it targeted me, testing my agility and nerve, both of which were in limited supply at the moment.
Finally, I wrestled the controls enough that it landed, whirring its blades angrily, refusing to turn off.
After a minute, which felt a little more like a year, it stopped altogether and sat there quietly like it hadn’t just tried to take me out.
Back home on the porch I related the story to Adam. As I described how the drone flew into the air and started to attack me, a gnat flew right into my mouth.
Now I’ve had many, many conversations outdoors with zero gnat-mouth issue. Like I said, confidence is sooo dangerous.
I think I’ve figured out what went wrong that day in the field, but I’ll be honest, I haven’t flown the drone again.
I am waiting for the aerial net gun to come in — you know, just in case I have to take it out.
