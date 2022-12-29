Another Christmas in the books, and I’ll tell you what, this one is a record setter. We got visited by FOUR ghosts!
Frankly, we knew it was going to be a tough one. We were missing several folks we weren’t going to get to see this year, who couldn’t travel, who left earlier in the year (talking to you, Dad), and so many who remained close at heart if not in presence. My sister, who moved to Texas as a snow bird, had to leave her husband behind to batten the hatches in Chicago. My nephew’s trip to Houston was nearly derailed, but delays made it impossible for him to swing by.
Still none of that prepared us for the ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present, Christmas Present Part Two, and “Christmas whoa-who-let-you-in-here?”
The first ghost of Christmas Past that showed up early was Covid, who took out our most vigilant member of the “we never got Covid” team. Then, like that aftertaste you get from some cold medicines, it refused to let go. After a week she felt fine, finished all her medication, but STILL kept testing positive through the holiday.
The second ghost of Christmas Present was the flu, who took out the youngest, the oldest, and the second oldest in our Christmas party of eight. Each were taken out of action with fevers, coughs and general exhaustion that is still not over. So we decided to postpone Christmas until Tuesday since there were several people incapable of walking. Or talking. Or anything else.
Then the third ghost, the Ghost of Christmas Present Part Two, arrived in the form of a sudden trip on Monday to the emergency room because of flu-related airway issues. Fortunately, a breathing treatment worked, and we headed back home after several hours (because a lot of people were having this kind of holiday in the ER, apparently).
Then the Ghost of Christmas whoa-who-let-you-in-here, aka the fourth ghost, showed up as appendicitis. Really. I’m not kidding.
By this point, our delayed Christmas became “we better have Christmas before the locusts arrive.”
So that’s why this column is a day late.
You know you’ve had a crazy holiday when one of the only things you can say is that the pets are in good health. And then, Mr. Saddlebags (who, to be fair, was an octogenarian in hamster years), kicked off for the heavenly rodent wheel. I don’t even know which ghost that was, but the ceremony in the still-frozen garden was lovely.
Of course we have another holiday season filled with funny stories, near misses, thoughtful gifts, too many cookies, and a big pile of new books to read. I’ll bet the year ahead is filled with promise and peril, adventures and admonishments, hope and, frankly after this Christmas, a little tiny bit of dread. But no worries. After these four ghosts, I’d say we’ve learned that we will make it through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.