A proposed ordinance that would prohibit retail pet shops in New Braunfels from procuring and selling cats and dogs from commercial breeding facilities is attracting attention from two national organizations — each on a different side of the issue.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, also known as PETA, sent a letter this week to council members and Mayor Rusty Brockman urging them to vote in favor of the ban.
The letter stated that “legislative measures such as prohibitions on the sale of animals purposely bred for pet shops are the most effective means of reducing the number of unwanted and abandoned animals who flood our nation’s shelters.”
The letter went on to state that banning the sale of dogs and cats from high-volume breeders is a critical step toward reducing the homeless animal crisis.
“Those puppies in the pet shop window commonly begin life in massive breeding mills, where they’re taken from their mothers prematurely, exposed to diseases, and shipped off to make a quick buck,” said Daphna Nachminovitch, PETA’s senior vice president of cruelty investigations. “PETA members across Texas are encouraging New Braunfels’ leadership to protect dogs, consumers and the city’s coffers by voting ‘yes’ on this important ordinance.”
The letter cited a 2010 report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Inspector General that found that the limited oversight of puppy mills was inadequate, the process used to enforce the minimal provisions of the federal Animal Welfare Act was ineffective, federal inspectors failed to cite or document violations properly to allow for enforcement actions, and federal inspectors misused guidelines to reduce penalties for violators.
The proposed New Braunfels ordinance, which will get a second and final reading during Monday’s City Council session, would prohibit retail pet shops from selling, leasing, offering for sale, trading, giving away for consideration or transferring a cat or dog unless obtained from an animal shelter or animal welfare organization.
Council members approved the proposed ordinance on a first reading in a 4-3 vote on Oct. 10.
Although the ordinance proposal does not name a specific business, previous public hearings on the measure have focused on a local business, Puppyland, that began selling puppies in August 2021.
The main concern behind the proposed amendment is the safety of animals and limiting the activity of commercial breeders, also called puppy mills, defined by the Humane Society of the United States as “an inhumane, commercial dog breeding facility in which the health of the dogs is disregarded in order to maintain a low overhead and maximize profits.”
Puppyland owners have told council members that the store only sells animals from responsible USDA-licensed breeders, checks breeder inspection reports and offers health warranties.
Jacob Hupp, a legislative analyst and community outreach coordinator with the American Kennel Club, said the organization emphatically supports freedom of choice in selecting a pet and actively promotes efforts to ensure that people are educated, understand the demands of responsible ownership and have access to a pet that is right for them.
He added that the AKC does not prohibit breeders from sourcing dogs to pet stores.
“AKC strongly opposes any measure that restricts choice by compelling people and/or retailers to obtain pets solely from shelter or rescue distributors,” Hupp wrote in an op-ed sent to the Herald Zeitung this week. “There should be no debate about the need to shut down negligent, cruel or irresponsible pet breeders. However, misguided retail pet sales bans like those proposed by the New Braunfels City Council will actually limit consumer protections and choice while doing nothing to actually improve conditions for pets.”
Hupp added that “scrapping consumer protections won’t protect pets; it actually removes the penalties that stop irresponsible pet sellers and breeders. Similarly, taking away options for responsible choice pushes pet buyers straight toward internet scams, unregulated sellers or even just settling for a pet that’s not the right fit for their lifestyle and more likely to end up back at the shelter.”
A better approach, Hupp wrote, is to “embrace responsible pet choice and instead pass comprehensive consumer protection laws that cover all sources of pets sold in Texas.”
Hupp said he has also submitted letters to council members stating the organization’s point of view.
The ordinance would require pet shops to maintain a record of each cat and dog sourced from an animal shelter or animal welfare organization for at least one year from the date of sale or transfer and make those records available to the city upon request.
The amendment proposal would not affect private residences not generally open to the public, animal shelters or facilities operated by animal welfare organizations.
If council members approve the second reading, the ordinance will go into effect after a one-year grace period.
Council members during Monday’s meeting will also issue proclamations recognizing Wurstfest 2022, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Hill Country Night Sky Month and Municipal Court Week.
Monday’s meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on the agenda.
A full agenda is available at www.newbraunfels.gov.
The council session begins at 6 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St.
The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.newbraunfels.gov.
