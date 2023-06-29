Monday’s New Braunfels City Council meeting saw three public hearings and the first readings of proposed rezonings.
One particular item on the agenda, Item C, pertained to a proposed rezoning to use a special use permit to authorize multifamily development on nearly 30 acres — only a portion of the owned property — within a single-family and two-family district with an airport hazard overlay at 1450 FM 1101.
The rezoning would allow for a multifamily development made up of 16 buildings with a maximum unit capacity of 350 units and a unit density of 12 units per acre.
Moreover, the proposed development plan would have open common areas for recreation and other amenities.
The site plan also shows an extra emergency-only access point for fire safety access requirements.
According to staff recommendations, the applicant’s rezoning proposal for multifamily residential development aligns with the current development in the area.
Staff unanimously recommended approval with additional recommended conditions that the owner then agreed to.
Nearby residents, however, weren’t too keen on the idea of an approval.
One resident believed that the topic should not have been discussed that evening, to begin with, due to code compliance issues relating to improper notification of residents.
Another resident argued that she and a different resident went door to door collecting signatures that showed that almost 70 people opposed the rezoning of the entire property as opposed to the 7% of opposition shown from the staff’s findings.
According to her, if the nearly 70 individuals who signed were opposed to the complete rezoning of the property, then they would also be opposed to this proposal to rezone a portion of it.
Concerns about general traffic, school traffic and the uncertainty of deciding the rezoning of only part of the property without knowing what might happen to the rest of the property were also brought up by residents.
Councilmembers also voiced their concerns with only rezoning a portion of the property while the other portion’s future is still being figured out.
Councilmember Lawrence Spradley made a motion to deny the item, and Councilmember Mary Ann Labowski seconded the motion.
The motion failed, as it tied 3-3, with Councilmember Andres Campos absent from the meeting.
The item then died due to lack of motion.
