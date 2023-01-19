A proposed battery storage facility that aims to store and transmit power for the Texas electrical grid could provide about $1.8 million in tax revenue to Comal County over the next 15 years.
The Comal County Commissioners Court approved an economic development incentive agreement on Thursday with Plus Power and its subsidiary Ebony Energy Storage.
The company plans to build the facility on about 20 acres that it bought between Garden Ridge and Bracken.
Plus Power representative Hunter Armstrong said that the project will provide temporary construction jobs and up to three “high-paying, fulltime jobs” once the facility is complete.
“It will also increase the grid reliability for the local community,” Armstrong said.
Plus Power’s proposed 200-megawatt lithium-ion battery energy storage facility is expected to begin construction by the end of this year.
Armstrong said that if the Texas state electric grid ever falters like it did two years ago, then the facility would essentially put stored energy back into the system.
The site will have battery containers, electrical transmission cables and overhead lines, and a substation.
Comal County will set a 54% ad valorem tax rebate on the personal property and real property improvement taxes paid for the project for up to 8 years.
Plus Power has battery storage facilities across the country, including a few in Texas, and one in Mexico.
Operations at the Comal County site could begin by the end of 2024.
The commissioners also approved grant applications for state funds to buy two generators for ongoing county projects.
Comal County is building an emergency operations center and public health clinic.
The county is also building a mental health facility near the Sheriff’s Office.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management grants, if approved, would provide about $1 million to Comal County for the building’s emergency generators.
