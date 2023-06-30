During Monday’s New Braunfels City Council meeting, an applicant made his case for rezoning 5.3 acres from an agricultural/pre-development district to a low-intensity mixed-use district.
The applicant had requested the property to be rezoned earlier this year but wanted it to be a high intensity mixed-used district in an effort to have a continuous zoning district amongst the owner’s properties.
The applicant said during a planning commission meeting that the purpose of the rezoning was to use the property for emergency access to Morningside Drive for a proposed multi-family residential development on a neighboring property.
Along with allowing for multi-family residential developments, high intensity mixed-use districts allow for intense industrial and commercial uses.
Low intensity mixed-use districts allow for similar commercial and industrial uses, such as auto repair and galvanizing, but at a lesser intensity.
In April, the city council denied the applicant’s request due to the broad application of the zoning district and how its uses could conflict with residential and rural areas.
However, the new rezoning proposal was unanimously recommended by the planning commission.
On the other hand, 21% of public hearing responses were in opposition to the proposal.
Responses by neighbors included the desire to keep the greenspace by their property.
Additionally, two responders claim they were told that the area would remain green when they bought their property.
“I feel for that individual, but unless something is deeded in perpetuity for green space, undeveloped land is undeveloped land,” Mayor Pro Tem Harry Bowers said in reference to the responses.
Councilmember Christopher Willis then mentioned that a green drainage space would still separate the property in question and the residents.
Due to the amount of opposition, a supermajority was needed. Six votes were required, and only six members of the city council were present at the time.
Bowers motioned to approve the item, and Willis seconded the motion.
The item failed 4-2, with Councilmembers Lawrence Spradley and Mark Ann Labowski in opposition.
