The Comal County property tax payment deadline is on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Come Feb. 1, anything unpaid will be considered delinquent and will start accruing penalties and interest.
Comal County Tax Assessor-Collector Kristen Hoyt expects the next few days to be busy.
“But I wouldn’t let the office lines scare anyone,” she said.
The Comal Appraisal District continues to process thousands of protests on 2022 property tax valuations.
“We cannot bill without having a certified value from the appraisal district,” Hoyt said, “so anyone whose property was still under protest at the time of billing in October — they did not get a bill.”
Once the tax office has the correct property value, the agency will send residents a bill with payment due in 30 days.
“For those that are under protest, they can make a conditional payment,” Hoyt said. “Once we get the value from the appraisal district, we will either send a supplemental bill with the additional amount owed or a corrected bill and a refund.”
The deadline at the end of the month correlates with the county’s busiest days for motor vehicle transactions.
The New Braunfels and Bulverde tax offices have express lanes for property tax payments.
Hoyt encourages residents to pay online or use the 24/7 dropboxes at:
— New Braunfels Tax Office: 205 N Seguin Ave (enter from Bridge Street).
— Garden Ridge City Hall: 9400 Municipal Parkway.
— Bulverde Tax Office: 30450 Cougar Bend.
— Sattler Tax Office: 160 Oak Drive.
The county will also accept in-person payments at the “pop-up” tax office at the Garden Ridge City Hall on Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The New Braunfels office will be open on Jan. 31 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Sattler and Bulverde offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Residents may also mail their check with the statement or property ID number to the Frost Bank lockbox:
— P.O. Box 659480, San Antonio, TX 78265.
“It is immediately deposited and posted,” Hoyt said. “Unlike neighboring counties where they have boxes and boxes of payments waiting to be posted and processed.”
Property owners with specific exemptions may be on alternate payment schedules.
But residents whose exemption applications are still pending must pay in full by Jan. 31.
