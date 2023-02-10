Every girl dreams of putting on a beautiful dress and getting dolled up to attend one of the biggest nights of their young lives — prom.
However, not everyone has that opportunity.
That’s why for the last five years, Givin’ Tree has provided the ultimate prom experience for those who might not have the financial means to make it happen.
“We want everybody to go to prom,” said Serena Morris, the owner. “We don’t want anybody to not be able to get that whole experience.”
The dress collector got the idea when she was a high school student attending proms.
Her parents would get her a new dress and accessories for each one, but when senior year rolled around Morris’ parents couldn’t afford a new dress and she borrowed a friend’s dress.
While Morris was able to go to prom, the situation got her thinking.
“I’m sure there’s other kids that really want to go to prom, and they can’t afford a dress,” Morris said. “What do they do if they want to go to prom and they can’t get a dress? So I was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to create this thing … I’m going to collect prom dresses, and reach out to the schools and let them know I’ve got all these dresses and if you have a kid that needs a prom dress contact me.’”
Morris began the closet specializing in formal wear for students by partnering with Saints Peter and Paul, where she held her first event, and eventually got help from Communities in Schools.
The year Givin’ Tree began, Morris was able to host prom dress events here and there, but was mostly traveling from school to school putting on pop-up events.
What started with a few dresses has grown by hundreds of evening gowns, wedding dresses and other formal wear.
When the dress collector began the charitable venture she did it with the intention of serving everyone, regardless of gender identity, sexuality and body type.
“We don’t discriminate, we can give anybody that needs anything, anybody that wants anything,” Morris said. “We try to make sure that … you feel like a princess for a night.”
While the charitable closet owner tries to keep a stock of dresses in a variety of colors and sizes, sometimes some of the more popular sizes tend to get picked over.
“The majority (of dresses) are small, so I always collect year round so that I can get more of the larger sizes because I want everybody to go — I don’t want just the small girls,” Morris said.
Given the demand for larger size dresses, Morris is in desperate need for donations that are size 12 and above so she can serve as many students as possible.
In addition to dresses, the closet has a supply of mens wear and prom accessories such as bags, shoes and jewelry.
Eventually Morris wants to expand to a full service prom experience with hair, makeup and help pay for prom tickets.
While Morris has received some help from local salons, she wants to set up a brick and mortar thrift store style shop where she can better assist students and provide some of those services.
The next event the charity is holding is Princess 4 a Night where there will be a selection of dresses for any formal occasion.
Morris is currently accepting dress donations for the pop-up event, which will be held at Westside Community Center on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.
Donations can be dropped off at several locations — the Gruene Outpost River Lodge, BarBelles Boutique, Lone Star Pharmacy in Canyon Lake and Westside Community Center.
For more information contact Morris at givintree.nb@gmail.com.
