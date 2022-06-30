Bobby Norwine has a lot of best friends. You could say hundreds.
He greets them every morning at Landa Park. For nearly five years, Bobby has greeted his four-footed friends every morning, earning him the nicknames of Professional Dog Petter and Mr. Bob.
“I’ve had dogs all of my life,” Bobby explained.
Bob and his wife Regina moved to New Braunfels from Galveston.
After losing their pets and moving to EdenHill Communities, Bob decided he would start greeting the dogs at the park. Since first being featured in the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung in 2019, the number of dogs he has greeted has exploded.
His catalog of photos, breeds and names includes more than 1,600 dogs.
“It is kind of like being a grandparent. You can just love on everybody else’s dogs and then send them home,” he said.
The life of a dog is a good one for those who are greeted by Mr. Bob. He pets them, talks to them, and gives them treats.
Two large Huskies, Landry and Dak, were excited to see a familiar face on Sunday morning as they sauntered up to a small Pomeranian, Chewy (short for Chewbacca), to vie for a spot to get their treat and be petted.
“Every Sunday morning, they try to find Mr. Bob,” said Steve Brown, owner of the Huskies.
You could say that Bobby’s early love for dogs prepared him for one of his several careers.
After serving eight years in the US Air Force, he went on to work for 22 years in his next career.
“I was a postman,” he said with a grin.
He went on to do woodworking, and now, at age 89, he has become an encyclopedia of knowledge on dog breeds.
“Doodles are the thing now, Goldendoodles, Labradoodles, anything with ‘doodle’ in the name,” he said.
Bobby also knows which breeds need extra attention and which can be shy at first.
“The Frenchies, or French bulldogs, can get pretty energetic. I have to be careful not to end up with all kinds of scratches,” he said. “The Klein Poodles like to smooch.”
Another one of his regulars, a Goldendoodle, has a hard time saying goodbye after visiting Mr. Bob.
“We have to fake him out by acting like we are throwing a bone so he will leave,” Mr. Bob said.
He has always been partial to Golden Retrievers after owning one, Maggie, for 16 years.
“The Goldies are friendly and have a demeanor that stays pretty much the same,” he explained.
Bobby said he had always been outgoing, and it just seemed like a natural fit to begin greeting his four-footed friends at the park. He has his regulars, both the furry kind and human kind, but always welcomes the opportunity to pet a new dog.
“It is just a big blend of happiness,” Bobby explained.
The Professional Dog Petting has become a community effort. His fans sometimes leave large bags of dog treats at his car, so he can be ready for the next round of dog visits.
While most of his visitors are dogs, he welcomes cats as well. He had his cat Meme for 22 years.
“And she was just that, ‘Me — Me’ all the time,” Bobby laughed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.