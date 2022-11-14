Members of the Davenport band are marching to a different tune after placing 7th in the 4A UIL State Marching Band Contest Wednesday evening at the Alamodome.
This is the first time in 19 years a Comal ISD marching band competed in a state competition, and the third time a band in the district reached state.
The band along with the color guard performed the show “Full Circle” — the music to the props and flags used by the color guard represent a circle throughout the show.
“On a deeper level the show is inspired by the idea that life often feels circular,” said Jeffrey Keyes, director of bands at Davenport High School. “The end of something is often the beginning of the next something. The work never ends, and the struggle never ends. It is up to us to stop and enjoy the process, the people and the experiences along the way.”
During the preliminary round of the competition the wolf band earned 8th, 5th and 10th rankings from music judges, and 6th and 11th by visual judges for a combined score of 40 to qualify for finals.
Only 10 of the 23 Texas schools competing advanced to the final round — the school sitting just outside Garden Ridge ranked 7th in preliminaries.
“There were tears,” Keyes said. “All over the place — people crying, people just screaming from excitement. Our superintendent of schools was there to share that moment with us, and all of the principals at the high school came to share that moment, so everyone was together, which made it even more special.”
In the championship round judges ranked the band with 7th, 5th and 9th on music, and both visual judges put the musicians in 5th for a total score of 31.
The band beat out Texas high school bands in Corpus Christi, Paris and Amarillo in the final round to take home the 7th place spot.
It’s only the second year the now 140-student band made up of 65 wind instruments, 24 percussionists, 32 color guard members and 19 prop managers has been playing since the high school opened its doors in 2020.
“We are so proud of our students for advancing to the UIL State Marching Band Competition,” Keyes said. “We went from not competing the first year our school was open due to COVID, to 15th place at UIL Area in year two, to advancing to UIL State in year three.”
John Heppner, a member of the Davenport Band Boosters and father to one of the 7th place state champs, recalls not making it to state last year.
“Last year they were really devastated that they didn’t make finals,” Heppner said. “So very heartbreaking. It was very heartbreaking, but this year they’re accomplishing all their goals … I’m proud being a band dad.”
The district, parents, high school staff and band members aren’t the only ones celebrating the achievement — the surrounding communities have supported them from the beginning, especially the City of Garden Ridge.
“We call it Wolves Nation or Davenport America,” Garden Ridge Mayor Robb Erickson said. “Everybody’s the wolves, and that’s just what you hear around the community is, ‘Go Wolves’ … It’s such a part of our community.”
The city of superfans want to continue honoring Davenport High School’s triumphs by placing its mascot at the top of its infamous water tower, which they plan to light up during times like these.
