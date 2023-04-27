Prentis Otis Hibler went home to be with the Lord on April 20, 2023. Otis was born on July 5, 1939 to Prentis William Hibler and Lorean Reynolds Hibler (Guess) in Houston, Texas. After his father passed, he was blessed to be raised, along with his three sisters, by his loving stepfather, Alvin Guess. Growing up, Otis treasured time spent during his childhood on his grandparents’ farm in Burnet County, Texas. He attended West Columbia High School where he was president of his class for three years, elected President of Student Council for two years, lettered in football, served as vice-president of the Thespians Speech Club, and was president of the Spanish Club before graduating in 1957 as salutatorian of his graduating class. Otis won a Dow scholarship award and began studying engineering at University of Texas at Austin in 1957 before changing his concentration to law. After earning a degree in business administration, he attended law school at University of Texas at Austin while working nights to support his wife and two young sons. When Otis took the bar exam, he earned the top score of all 172 law students taking the Texas Bar Examination that session. He remained a faithful Longhorn his entire life.
Otis began his law career at then Cox , Smith, and Smith in San Antonio before opening his own civil litigation practice. For fifty years, Otis was a dedicated attorney proudly representing a diverse range of clients, many of whom ended up being lifetime friends. He had a soft spot for the underdog and truly believed in equal rights for all, no matter class, race, or circumstances. Those that knew him well will never forget his commanding voice and presence, inside and outside of the court room. He always paid homage to his mentors who went before him such as Judge Hipolito “Hippo” Garcia who he cherished.
In his younger years, Otis enjoyed coaching his sons in PeeWee football and YMCA football. He served in the FFA of Smithson Valley High School, went on trail rides with his family during rodeo season, and spent as much time as he could on his beloved ranch in Bulverde, Texas where he tended to many longhorn, cattle, horses, and australian shepherds over the years. After moving his family to San Antonio and before returning to his ranch full-time, Otis also found time to serve as Mayor of Hill Country Village where he raised his two daughters and even some horses in the backyard. For many years, he enjoyed the family’s vacation home in Cloudcroft, New Mexico.
True to form, retirement did not slow Otis down. He served on the board of the National Bit Spur and Saddle Collectors Association (NBSSCA) for 16 years and there again met lifetime friends including collectors, western artists, and bit and spur makers. He enjoyed many years traveling the country to auctions in Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, and Arizona. Otis also became a Texas Master Gardener through the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service during his retirement. He took pride in his fruit and vegetable garden which became so bountiful, he donated much of his crop to those in need in his community. Otis also spent much time tending his booth of western collectibles at Cranberry’s Antiques in downtown Blanco.
In his later years, he especially treasured the extra time spent with his dear mother until she passed at the age of 100. Otis valued good times with his kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved good friends, a good rain, a good challenge, a good drink, a good fire in his fireplace, and a quiet night listening to Willie Nelson while reading a good book. While he will be missed by many, it is comforting to know how many people Otis was fortunate to both enjoy and touch over his full rich blessed life.
Otis is survived by his sisters Katherine Brown and Phyllis Randall; his son Stephen Hibler and wife Melanie, grandson Garrett Hibler and wife Brandi, great-grandchildren Rylee and Lainey Hibler, and grandson Seth Hibler Evans and partner Brad Evans; his son Keith Hibler and wife Valerie, grandson Justin Hibler and wife Krystyn, great-grandchild Aidan Hibler, granddaughters Allanah Gonzalez and Kristen Nelson, husband Christopher Nelson, and five great-grandchildren; daughter Jana Severyns and husband Richard D. Severyns, grandchildren Janson McWhorter, Jackson McWhorter, Richard L. Severyns, and Kate Severyns; as well as his daughter Jodi Hibler and granddaughter Olivia Sprinkle.
Otis was pre-deceased by Prentis Hibler, Lorean Reynolds (Hibler) Guess, Alvin Guess, Isabella Cammack, and nephew David Brown.
A visitation for Otis will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Sunset North Funeral Home, 910 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232. The funeral service will begin 11:00 AM. A committal service will follow at 2:00 PM at Oatmeal Cemetery, 101-199 Country Road 327A, Bertram, TX 78605.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.