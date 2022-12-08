Precious Life Crusade Teen Suicide Prevention is holding its annual Precious Life Toy Drive for Christmas. The toy drive began on Dec. 1 and will be open until Dec. 23.
Precious Life Crusade Teen Suicide Prevention President Nancy Turner said that the toy drive started in 2003 after realizing that there weren’t many toy drives focused on children older than 12.
“We started that for the teenagers, but we realized that we can’t do that; we can’t be put in a box, so we started from the infants to 19 now,” Turner said.
According to Turner, it is crucial that families register to be a part of the drive as opposed to dropping in. This is to keep track of how many families will plan to show up and ensure Christmas gifts.
Precious Life strives to give gifts to at least 100 children and is more than willing to find ways to make sure everyone receives gifts if the numbers rise beyond that.
“If we run out of toys, and they tell me we’re running out of toys, I’m going right to the store,” Turner said. “I’m going to Walmart and Target — somewhere — and get some more toys because no child will be left behind with Precious Life.”
In the past, a common gift for teens was gift cards, as most of the toys donated were for younger children.
“They come in, and they look, and they kind of walk away,” Turner said. “We saw that in the past, and so I had to go up to this 18 or 19-year-old one day, and I said, ‘You don’t see anything you like?’ ‘No,’ and so that’s how the gift card started.”
Along with gift cards, Turner said other gift ideas for teens include electronics, jewelry, perfume, makeup, and bikes.
Although this yearly event started in the early 2000s, Precious Life originated in California in 1994.
Turner was inspired to start Precious Life after her late husband, Jesse, handed her a newspaper clipping of a 13-year-old boy who died by suicide. Unsure of what to do with the clipping, she left it in her bible.
“I looked at it…it seemed like he was telling me, this little boy on the newspaper clipping, ‘I didn’t want to do it. I didn’t want to die,’ and that’s what started Precious Life,” Turner said.
Turner credits the organization’s founding to her late husband. Since then, Precious Life has moved to Texas. The organization continues to hold rallies and walks to spread awareness about teen suicide and help the community.
Although the toy drives started seven years after the organization began, the goal is still the same compared to the more established events.
“Kids, it’s all about kids,” Turner said. “So, it all ties together; children, helping children, making them happy and keeping them healthy, and keeping them alive.”
Families interested in registering their kids for the toy drive can do so by Dec. 17 on their website preciouslifesuicideprevention.org/events/.
Those interested in donating can drop off gifts at the Frost Bank at 315 Landa St.
