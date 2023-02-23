My mother-in-law was a woman of firm opinions that she shared freely. When, from time to time, she was challenged with clear evidence to the contrary, she would give a hearty laugh and say, “I suppose I shall grow fat from eating crow.” The dictionary defines “eating crow” as admitting to having been proven wrong after taking a strong position. My mother-in-law didn’t like being wrong, but she took it with grace.
No one has perfect judgment. Aristotle dubbed the head of a beehive a “king bee,” and not until the early 1600s was he set straight. Doctors treated women for a disease called “female hysteria” from the earliest days of recorded medicine. This diagnosis, with varied symptoms and unusual treatments, was finally removed from medical books in the 1980s.
The Chicago Daily Tribune jumped the gun to print a headline declaring Thomas Dewey our new president on the morning of November 3, 1948, when, in fact, Harry Truman had won. The singer Prince declared the internet to be “completely over,” in 2010. It was like MTV, he said, once hip and suddenly outdated.
The recognition that our firm beliefs are not always correct, no matter how smart we are, calls for intellectual humility. Our information may be outdated, there may be more facts to consider, or we may be overlooking an important emotional component.
Intellectual humility requires that we listen to others because there’s almost always more to learn. Such an attitude is not in vogue these days. It is often viewed as a weakness, inviting vulnerability. But the Braver Angels movement urges us to see humility as a powerful tool in conversation and even persuasion. Some might go so far as to say that the willingness to listen and consider is the mark of a fine mind — the curiosity of a child paired with the judgment of a seasoned adult.
This is not about politely disproving another’s argument, but about finding what you can agree with. Think of it as a rhetorical golden rule.
Our shared American enterprise, this government of, by, and for the people, faces a problem. Many of our leaders are not listening to, or even caring to listen to, the other side. Must the loudest, most threatening, most aggressive voice win?
Approaching each other with respect and goodwill, looking for common ground, and working toward mutually acceptable solutions is a skill that can be learned, but it takes practice. The framework of our constitutional system is conceived to allow for differences, and the peaceful resolution of disputes. Braver Angels promotes finding ways to disagree without destroying the social fabric.
Why are we so divided? In a recent article in Forbes, Art Carden, a professor of economics at Samford University, suggests that we speak different political languages. He makes the case that liberals frame issues as a struggle between oppressors and the oppressed. Conservatives see a struggle between civilization and barbarism. Libertarians see a struggle between liberty and power.
Carden offers an example of these positions on the issue of immigration. The liberal is looking at immigration in terms of caring for some of the world’s most oppressed and vulnerable members. How can we turn them away?
The conservative more likely sees immigration in terms of law and order. There must be clear rules governing our borders. People can’t just come across unregulated.
The libertarian may look at immigration from the viewpoint of an economic exchange between potential workers and employers.
In this case the government is hindering voluntary acts between those seeking a life here and those seeking to hire them or sell them goods. From where you stand on the issue, the other side may seem either heartless or stupid. A good discussion is likely to open up reasoning one had never considered. More on political languages can be found in “The Three Languages of Politics” by Arnold Kling and “Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion” by Jonathan Haidt.
Each one of us who believes in our country’s essential goodness and who wishes for a flourishing society has an obligation to do more than complain. We can begin by locating reliable sources, learning as much as we can about issues dear to our hearts, and hopefully finding a well-versed advocate on the other side to discuss it with.
If that sounds exhausting, it well may be, but it can also be an enlightening and surprisingly satisfying trip.
