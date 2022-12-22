In the autumn of 1994, the highly Catholic city of Boston felt like a powder keg. Pro-life groups held protests outside abortion clinics, and filled the media with calls to stop murdering children while opponents answered with shouts of their own about a woman’s right to choose. So begins the story of “The Abortion Talks,” a documentary film by the husband/wife team of Josh Sabey and Sarah Perkins, which explores the secret meetings of leaders on both sides of the issue and the incredible road they traveled.
It began in December of 1994, when a troubled young man attacked two separate clinics, leaving two receptionists dead and five bystanders wounded. The case became highly politicized. Pro-choice groups used it as a fundraiser, convincing people to step up and be active. Those on the pro-life side wanted to disassociate themselves from the killing, calling the pro-choice people the real “killers.” The media bought into these conflicting positions, feeding on sound bites, playing it up as a “battle for life.” Leaders on each side looked for the starkest terms in which to paint the other as “evil.”
The Massachusetts Governor and the Cardinal of the Archdiocese of Boston came together as representatives of opposite points of view, seeking common ground to quell the anger, fear, and mistrust raging in the city. But it was six women who finally agreed to sit down with the other side, because, in truth, they felt bound by the pain of these meaningless deaths. These were women at the forefront of the struggle, including the President of the Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts and the Director of the pro-Life Diocese of Boston — six women who could not have disagreed more — and they demanded that the meetings be absolutely secret, for there would have been threats of violence had the public known, particularly from those on their own side. One participant described going into the windowless basement where they met feeling as if she were going to the guillotine.
They had agreed to four meetings. Some came fearful; others, skeptical. Coming out of the first meeting, one commented, “I was relieved that they didn’t have horns.” In following meetings, they tried to talk about abortion without any “hot-button words” and realized how often the issue is presented in code words intended to sway the listener. There were words that were conversation stoppers, like “murderer.” There were empty words, they agreed, for everyone is supportive of “life” and of “choice.” They struggled with “fetus,” which they felt was a sanitized term, but better than “unborn child,” and they finally settled on “human fetus” to recognize the humanity therein.
After the first four meetings, they agreed to continue, and during the time that followed they came to some agreements, but it took time and practice in listening. They realized these were not debates, where someone had to win. They listened, then repeated back what the other had said. This was a dialogue, and through that dialogue they became aware of exactly how complex the issue was. No one changed their mind about abortion, but in the process of discovery, they learned a lot about themselves and gained respect for the others’ positions. These were women who held deep moral differences but nevertheless made strong connections and were energized by the clarity of their differences. One of the participants reported, “After a while we felt like we were on sacred ground.”
Eventually they were challenged to “take the conversation out of the room,” and they decided to write an article that would require the signatures of all members. The article took two years to complete, but in January of 2001, the Boston Globe published the article in the Sunday Focus section, with hopes that positive news would be a community builder. The article, titled “Talking with the Enemy,” can be found at feminist.com. At a press conference on the Monday following publication, the room was packed. Response was indeed positive, offering a hopeful outlook for a still troubled city. It was reported that the cameraman was in tears.
This is the kind of courage and investment required of our leaders and ourselves today — reasonable people sitting down to find solutions for problems that affect our lives and the lives of our communities. As the proverb says, “It is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.” If you’d like to cut through the noise and bravado and work toward mutual respect, Braver Angels (BraverAngels.org) offers information and workshops that provide tools for moving in that direction.
