When I moved to New Braunfels in 1973, the population was approximately 20,000 and the German influence was strong. One could hear the language spoken on street corners, often accompanied by booming laughter, and my world felt solidly rooted in family values and straight business dealings. I remember that with nostalgia. I’m remembering a time when I was sure I could tell the good guys from the bad. That clarity has evaporated. The world has changed, and I have become less trusting.
There’s a lot of troubling news coming at us these days, from the pandemic to polarization, from ecology to the economy, all colored by a rumble of voices seeking inclusion. Added to the overwhelming data available is the difficulty in separating journalism from entertainment. The former is expected to deal in facts, though it is sometimes flawed by misstatement or bias. The latter strives to hold your attention any way it can because it’s profitable to do so. We have little control over the news and how rapidly it spreads, but it is possible and valuable to locate sources we feel we can count on.
Positive stories are not highly newsworthy. In the business of journalism, a negative headline is called “clickbait,” a statement intended to lure a reader, that appeals to emotions, not reason. We’re all guilty of falling for these at some point. We humans seem programmed to follow that which frightens us, and sensational media takes advantage of what may be a survival instinct to earn more clicks and ad revenues with their shocking headlines. We enable them by taking it in and often sharing it. There’s even a new term for obsessively following bad news. It’s called “doomscrolling.”
Then we must deal with misinformation, which is untrue, and disinformation, which is intended to deceive. Perhaps one of our century’s most troubling pieces of misinformation was an article by Dr Andrew Wakefield, a British doctor, who, in 1998, falsely linked the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine to autism. His paper, which appeared in “Lancet,” a trusted medical journal, was eventually retracted by both the journal and the co-authors on the grounds of fraudulent science, but the fear lives on throughout the United States and Europe. Fear erodes trust, and when we don’t trust each other, it’s almost impossible to move forward. Dr. Wakefield’s message persuaded many parents not to vaccinate their children, an action which has led to unnecessary deaths and an increase in cases of measles, mumps, chicken pox, and whooping cough. Additionally, conspiracy theories have arisen with the claim that vaccine manufacturers are hiding a dark truth.
Long before there was an internet Mark Twain said, “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.” Today an estimated five billion people use the internet daily for a variety of reasons — work, play, communication with friends and family, information gathering, scholarly endeavors, and malicious mischief. Lies, rumors, and assorted scams are nothing new. It is simply the speed at which they travel and the number of people affected that is mind-numbing.
An award-winning film from 2020 titled “Trust Me,” by New Day Films, documents ways in which media technology influences society. This film is described as one that “explores misinformation and manipulation at the intersection of human nature and technology.” It is available for rent online. The film emphasizes the need for media literacy to make us all better consumers of today’s news. The goal is to be skeptical but not cynical.
Following are some suggestions for locating reliable news sources and improving media literacy:
The website allsides.com has a media bias chart that rates the majority of news sources along a line ranging from far left to far right. You may prefer sources which support your bias, but sources along the center line will give you the fairest coverage of the majority of issues.
On the Braver Angels website, braverangels.org, under the heading “Get Involved” there is a free 40-minute online course in Skills for Social Media which teaches skills for avoiding making contributions to polarization and for engaging more constructively with those with whom you disagree.
Check facts that seem unlikely or that are apt to arouse fear or anger, especially before sharing them. There are numerous sites for fact-checking e.g., snopes.com, politifact.com, factcheck.org. A good fact checking service will write with neutral wording and will provide unbiased sources to support their claims.
Avoid spending too much time doomscrolling. It’s bad for your health. One study showed that persons subjected to balanced or positive news had much lower levels of stress than those who spent significant time following negative news.
In reality, all is not doom and gloom. There have been numerous improvements in human living standards in the past 50 years — shrinking poverty, child mortality, and violence against women just for starters. But…these changes are so gradual and lacking in sensationalism that they seldom make it to the news.
