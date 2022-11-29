The Alzheimer’s Association of San Antonio and South Texas is working toward ending Alzheimer’s disease, and doing it one pint at a time.
Following the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in October, the association is looking to raise $80,000 for Alzheimer’s research by the end of the year, and is turning to Guadalupe Brewing Company in New Braunfels for help.
With a little over half of the association’s goal raised, Guadalupe Brewing Company in New Braunfels is stepping up to give them the push they need to complete it by hosting Pints for a Purpose.
Eventgoers can support the cause by purchasing a pint of beer from the popular brewery known for its charitable causes knowing every full pour will put the association $1 closer to its goal.
Alzheimer’s is a disease that affects the brain and slowly causes a person’s memory to deteriorate along with other cognitive functions.
“It means so much to me because I have family members who have this horrible disease,” said John Mathis of the Alzheimer’s Association: San Antonio and South Texas. “I work with families who are dealing with this disease, and watching what it does to the entire family — it’s so painful to see families go through this.”
According to the Alzheimer’s Association more than 5 million Americans live with the disease — over 400,000 are located in Texas.
In 2019 over 121,000 people lost their lives to the disease, which is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S.
That’s why Mathis and others want to put an end to the disease by helping the Alzheimer’s Association find a cure.
“Research is the key to finding a cure,” Mathis said. “Our goal is to find a cure to Alzheimer’s in our lifetime. I really believe that in the next five years we’ll have a cure. We’re looking for that first survivor.”
To raise more money for research, Pints for a Purpose, which also serves as a wrap party for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, is giving away a pint glass with the walk’s logo, a T-shirt and a raffle ticket with a $25 donation.
Every dollar raised goes to help the association fund support through education and outreach, promote advocacy and provide medical sources for people and families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease.
“(Pints for a Purpose) is one event of many that we all do just to raise money to find a cure,” Mathis said.
Join the Alzheimer’s Association on its fight to end the disease at Guadalupe Brewing Company on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a possible 9 p.m. extension.
Those who can’t attend the event can also donate online at https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2022/TX-SanAntonioandSouthTexas?pg=entry&fr_id=15916.
