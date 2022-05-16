The words “my body, my choice” and “abortion is healthcare” echoed across Main Plaza on Saturday as people marched with signs raised high and cars honked in solidarity as they passed them by.
The rally, one of several that has happened in New Braunfels — and others that have been held across the country — come in the wake of a leaked draft opinion from the United States Supreme Court that indicates the nation’s high court is on the verge of striking down the cases which have federally protected the right to abortion “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito wrote in the draft decision, which court officials have confirmed is legitimate, but may not be final. “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.”
If the decision to overturn Roe v Wade and other court rulings surrounding abortion rights comes to pass, it would place the right to restrict or ban abortions back into the hands of the states. There are several states, including Texas, where the right would vanish.
“I’m just really passionate about it personally, and my husband and I want to start a family, but just the thought of all what’s going on terrifies me,” Tamara Warncke said. “I don’t want to try and start a family with the thought that there’s a possibility of prosecutions being brought against me if I have a miscarriage, or if I had something happen — that’s not fair to women. I just feel like everyone just needs to stand up and come together to protect everyone.”
Margaret Smith, who traveled from San Marcos with her husband to participate in the rally, voiced similar opinions when it came to access to abortions when growing a family.
“It’s very important for women to get the health care that they need, whether it’s because they just want it because they don’t want children or if it’s because they need it because they’re trying to have a family, and they’re trying to build it and their body’s not cooperating,” Smith said.
There was no shortage of male allies out in New Braunfels showing their support for abortion rights on Saturday, including a trio of young men who accompanied a female friend to lend their voices to the cause.
“I’m just here to support what I believe in,” Joshua Roberts said. “I think it’s a constitutional right that should be upheld and protected…it’s not an easy thing like everybody’s making it out to be — it’s very difficult to go through.”
Not everyone was out at the rally in support. Devan Brandalick was out at the rally in peaceful opposition with a group of like-minded individuals praying for the lives of people and praying that the Roe v. Wade decision isn’t upheld.
“The Founding Fathers guaranteed unalienable rights: the rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Brandalick said. “If we support abortion, we cannot guarantee the right to life. That means we can’t guarantee the rights to liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
One of the biggest sentiments held throughout the rally was the importance of voting, which is why the organizers of the rally provided voter registration information during the march around the plaza.
“Exercising your right to vote is an important part of your duty as a citizen, and nobody should be prevented from exercising their right to vote,” said Gail Groves, who registered at least one person to vote during the rally.
The Supreme Court’s final decision is expected in June or July.
