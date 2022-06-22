More than 20 dogs of different sizes and breeds strutted their fluff on the stage at Gruene Grove in a pageant-like show to benefit the Crisis Center of Comal County.
“I was like, let’s do something for the dogs, and I was like, let’s do a little parade,” event organizer Maisie Kubala said. “People love to get up on stage to showcase their dogs.”
During the Pup Pup Parade, which was announced by Gruene Grove’s owner, Chris Rue, dogs were introduced to the audience with facts about each K-9 such as their favorite things to do, some fun facts and their favorite snacks.
Some snack choices were ones you’d come to expect for a dog, like popular brand name treats, pup cups and ribs from Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q while others tended to be a bit more comical in nature.
Peanut, the bichon, likes to enjoy a glass of white wine from time to time, one of the French bulldogs unwittingly admitted to snacking on popcorn and deer poop, and Chico, the basset hound owned up to his favorite past time of jumping on the coffee table and chewing on TV remotes.
The dogs, accompanied by their owners, took turns displaying their best tricks with some more successful than others given the several crowd-shy four-legged companions who stepped up to take their turn in the spotlight.
A French bulldog attempted to jump over three empty cups with minor success while others tried their paws at sitting on command, and “Willie Nelson,” the 5 year-old basset hound showed off his special skill of rolling over.
Dogs who took the stage dressed for success with a standard poodle sporting patriotic sunglasses and a yorkie wearing a yellow slouchy hat, which coordinated with some of their pals in the show.
The first 20 dogs to sign up received goodie bags filled with dog wear, such as collars from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and other dog-friendly gear and treats.
Entry for each dog was free, however, they accepted donations from participants and those in the audience looking to help out the Crisis Center of Comal County following a fire that consumed a large part of the building in April.
“We knew we were gonna do it for the Crisis Center of Comal County because we wanted to make donations anyway,” Kubala said. “(Especially after the fire) it was more for the crisis center today just to do this … and then we got a whole bunch of sponsors to come in and help us.”
The event sponsored by Heritage Home + Ranches, Old Republic Title, Willick & Volk San Antonio, Home Warranty of America and Head 2 Tails helped raise around $3,000 for the charity that focuses on providing a safe environment for domestic assault and sexual assault victims and their families.
While no dog won Miss or Mr Congeniality, Kubala hopes to make the Pup Pup Parade a semi-annual event and perhaps introduce awards for the participants like best dressed pup.
With the success of the event, Kubala is working to set up another one come fall and anticipates more K-9 attendance with the possibility of adding fundraising for multiple charities.
