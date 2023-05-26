It was a celebratory week throughout Comal County as several area high schools hosted graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2023.
Thousands of students donned caps and gowns to mark the milestone with their families.
New Braunfels High School graduates filled Unicorn Stadium on Thursday night.
Sora Mayer, valedictorian of the class of more than 700 students, encouraged her fellow graduates to embrace “the leap into adulthood.”
Mayer will attend the University of Amsterdam to study linguistics.
“I don’t know what my future holds or how to get there, and you don’t have to know yet, either,” she said. “We’ll have plenty of time to figure it out. Here’s to always learning and growing.”
Fireworks lit up the NBHS stadium to celebrate the Unicorn graduates.
Family and friends will help the graduates in life after they leave the classroom, Comal Independent School District board president Jason York told Canyon High School students at Wednesday’s ceremony.
“When you struggle, and there will be times of struggle and hardship, reach out to any one of them — there will always be an answer,” York said. “Always remember the support you have and the values you have been taught. Stay grounded and visit your family often.”
CHS valedictorian Luis Aceves Iniguez thanked teachers, staff and parents for helping the graduates “begin a new chapter” in their lives.
“Whether that chapter is bleak and blank or filled with noteworthy stories is entirely up to the author,” Iniguez said.
Canyon’s top graduate will study electrical engineering at the University of Texas at Austin.
At Smithson Valley High School’s Thursday ceremony, valedictorian Mason Mock reminded his classmates that “success is never an individual achievement.”
The National Merit Scholar will attend Texas A&M University and study electrical engineering.
“We’re embarking on 794 different adventures, and at the end of each of them is all we’ve ever dreamed of,” Mock said. “We just have to get there, and given the tools that we’ve been given, I know we will.”
