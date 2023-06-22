I’m not sure how old I was when I first heard that “sticks and stones can break my bones, but words can never hurt me.” Someone older than I, a parent or grandparent, offered these as words of wisdom. They were, in fact, a mantra of my childhood. Much as I wanted to believe them, I was never convinced. Words can be painful and damaging, whether aimed directly at us or at someone or something we hold dear.
The use of language to demean or obfuscate is common — honed to a fine edge by marketers, spin doctors, anyone with an idea to promote or a product to sell. Words in the political arena often carry emotional overtones. For instance, when speaking of people coming across our southern border, we give and receive different pictures depending on whether we refer to them as “illegal aliens” or “asylum seekers.”
In a similar vein, what does it mean to be “woke?” The Oxford Dictionary tells us it means to be “alert to injustice in society, especially racism.” The dictionary adds: “This word is often used in a disapproving way by people who think that some other people are too easily upset about these issues, or talk too much about them in a way that does not change anything.” Woke is a four-letter adjective carrying a heavy load of meaning.
The term political correctness (PC) was first used after the Russian Revolution of 1917. At that time, it described strict adherence to the Communist party line. Its meaning has since changed significantly. In America, a century later, politically correct language is intended to eliminate verbal discrimination and negative stereotyping. Synonyms for PC are listed as “considerate,” “diplomatic,” “inclusive,” and “inoffensive.”
Many of our most revered institutions today have created equity language guides to promote environments free from verbal injustice. A quick glance at such guides indicates that words such as “stand” (as in “take a stand”), and “blind” (as in “turning a blind eye”) are discouraged as insulting to people with disabilities. Use of the term “the poor” is frowned upon as classist; “battle” and “minefield,” appear disrespectful to veterans. Words such as “urban,” “vibrant,” “hardworking” and “brown bag” are considered subtly racist. “Waitresses” become “servers” and “felons” become “justice-involved persons.”
You may find equity language guides a worthy effort. You may find them an impossible dream. You may find them amusing. Whatever your opinion, you might be surprised to learn that they have been adopted by such noteworthy groups as The Sierra Club, The American Cancer Society, The American Medical Association, the National Recreation and Parks Association, and Columbia University School of Professional Studies.
George Parker, in an article making a case against equity language in the April 2023 issue of The Atlantic, takes the position that equity language has a tendency “to blur the edges of often unpleasant facts.” It is not a language of the people, he says, not a language that has evolved, but rather one passed down by serious thinkers attempting to right verbal wrongs. He concludes, “It would be a sign of political renewal if Americans can say maddening things to one another in a common language that doesn’t require a guide.”
A major focus of the Braver Angels movement is to help Americans talk to each other about political issues about which they disagree. Too many of us avoid such conversations because of the “maddening” effect. Approaching the importance of civil language in a different way, Braver Angels workshops (braverangels.org) teach skills for difficult conversations. There is a focus on the words, themselves, and on their intent. There are skills for recognizing when and why our words hurt. There are even skills for recognizing when we’re using them to hurt another. Sometimes derogatory remarks are so deeply ingrained we don’t recognize our own culpability. This is where the workshops shine.
Braver Angels began as an attempt to bridge the red-blue divide, but as members attend workshops, and debates, they are increasingly approaching other issues festering in our society. A recent debate focused on exploring expectations for men and masculinity. It was with sensitivity to words that the resolution for the debate was framed: “Resolved: Society Needs the Influence of Men’s Aggression.” Consider that it could have been framed: “Resolved: Reject toxic masculinity.”
Words are powerful, both the jarring ones and the subtle. They can inspire us, and they can break our hearts. The right words can clarify an issue, and the wrong ones, even if true, can start a riot. When you choose to speak your truth, it will likely be most effective if spoken gently. An Arabian proverb suggests, “When you shoot an arrow of truth, dip its point in honey.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.