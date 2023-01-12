New Braunfels police are seeking information on a 16-year-old girl who was last seen at her Avery Park home on Jan. 6.
Alyssa Lerma, who may also go by Alyssa Flores, left with her dog on Friday.
The dog has been found, but Alyssa is still missing, according to NBPD.
Police said that the girl does not have her cellphone or necessary medication.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, and black Crocs-style shoes.
Anyone with information about Alyssa’s location should call 911 or call the New Braunfels Police Department at (830) 221-4110.
