A man and woman were transported to area hospitals early Friday after a failed U-turn attempt on South Seguin Avenue led to the man’s arrest on intoxication assault charges.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said New Braunfels police and fire units were dispatched to the 700 block of South Seguin around 12:28 a.m. on Friday.
“We were called to the area, in front of the Sonic, for a report of a motorcycle accident,” he said. “A male driver and female passenger were on a black Harley-Davidson that was attempting to make a U-turn when the driver laid the bike down.”
Ferguson said an EMS unit transported the female, a 21-year-old from New Braunfels, to Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle with serious injuries. He said the male, a 31-year-old also from New Braunfels, was evaluated at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels.
“The male was medically cleared, but showed signs of intoxication,” Ferguson said. “A blood search warrant was issued, and following his release from the hospital he was taken to Comal County Jail.”
Alexander Blake Oquin of New Braunfels was subsequently booked on charges of unlawfully carrying a firearm and intoxication assault.
“At the hospital, it was learned that he had a firearm on his person,” Ferguson said. “He was believed to be intoxicated while driving in the accident that injured the female passenger.” Oquin was released from the county lockup after posting $8,000 bond later on Friday. The condition of the injured woman was unavailable on Monday.
