The Seguin Police Department on Tuesday continued to hunt for a murder suspect and asked for the public’s help, saying they had “numerous tips” that the man is still in the Seguin area.
Police are looking for Norman “Trey” Powell, 38, of Seguin, as a suspect in the shooting death of 50-year-old Gregory Roundtree, of Pflugerville.
Authorities say Roundtree was shot Saturday, July 2, outside a home in northern Seguin and several witnesses at the scene described the weapon as a rifle with a scope.
Through the investigation, detectives identified Powell as the suspected shooter, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said.
“Witnesses stated the victim and Powell got into a verbal argument, which quickly escalated,” she said. “We don’t know if they know each other (or) why they were arguing but witnesses said that our victim began the argument with the shooter.”
A Seguin Fire Department ambulance crew took Roundtree, who was shot in the chin and neck area, to a San Antonio hospital.
Guadalupe County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Darrell Hunter issued a warrant for Powell’s arrest on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but that charge was elevated to murder after Roundtree died on July 6.
Anyone with information regarding Powell’s whereabouts is asked to call Seguin Police Detective Jonathan Gonzales at 830-379-2123 or leave an anonymous tip through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-403-TIPS (8477), guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.
