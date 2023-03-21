Police allege that a now-former New Braunfels High School teacher had sexual contact with a 17-year-old female student in his classroom and at her home, weeks before a student alerted officials when she saw him kissing the girl at school.
Bryant Shephard, age 41, has been charged with an improper relationship between educator and student.
The charge is a second-degree felony.
Bryant was released from the Comal County Jail on Tuesday, March 21 on $250,000 bond.
On March 2, a New Braunfels Police Department officer responded to NBHS.
A student had allegedly witnessed Shephard kissing another student, referred to in the officer’s report as Jane Doe, in a classroom on March 1.
The Herald-Zeitung obtained the officer’s report through a public records request.
The officer interviewed the student who said she witnessed the alleged act.
The student said she went to Shephard’s classroom during lunchtime on March 1 with Jane Doe.
“At one point she left Jane Doe alone with Mr. Shephard so she could get a fork from the classroom kitchen,” the officer wrote in the criminal complaint. “(The friend) stated once she returned to the classroom, she noticed Mr. Shephard leaned in towards Jane Doe and observed him kiss her on the lip.”
The student reported the incident to school staff, according to the police report.
The NBPD officer “conducted a recorded voluntary interview” with Shephard.
In the interview, Shephard verified that he had kissed Jane Doe on March 1.
He said he had also gone to the girl’s home in January and kissed her, touched her and engaged in further sexual contact.
The 17-year-old victim was interviewed at a children’s advocacy center and at NBPD.
She confirmed the incident that allegedly happened at her house in January.
She also said that she and Shephard had sexual contact in January in his school office.
The female student said she also touched Bryant during this alleged incident.
Police arrested Shephard in San Antonio on March 7.
Shephard was transferred into the Comal County Jail on March 15.
The NBISD website previously listed Shephard as a special education, math and inclusion teacher and assistant coach.
NBISD said that he became a New Braunfels High School teacher and the girls assistant soccer coach in August 2017.
New Braunfels Independent School District spokesperson Matt Jones said that as of March 2, Shephard was no longer a district employee.
Jones said the district was unaware of the alleged January incidents involving Shephard and a 17-year-old female student until the police investigation.
“We weren’t made aware of that until after she talked to the police,” Jones said.
In a letter to parents on March 2, school officials said that they were notified of the student’s allegations on March 1.
The school district notified police on March 2, according to NBPD.
Shephard was placed on administrative leave pending the police investigation.
Shephard’s arrest marked the third this school year of a Comal County educator on charges of an improper relationship with a student.
Former Canyon Lake High School teacher Devon Hooper was arrested in November.
She is accused of sending explicit photos and text messages to one of her male students.
Another former Canyon Lake HS teacher and coach, Orlando Naumann, was arrested in February on charges of an improper relationship with a 15-year-old female student and possession with intent to promote child pornography.
Both Hooper and Naumann resigned during the police investigations.
Former Canyon High School teacher Emily Anderson pleaded guilty in late 2022 to having sex with a 15-year-old student in a biology classroom closet during the 2020-2021 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.