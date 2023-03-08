Police arrested a 41-year-old New Braunfels teacher Tuesday afternoon on charges of having an improper relationship with a student.
Bryant Shephard was “observed having inappropriate contact with a female student while on campus” at New Braunfels High School, according to a release from the New Braunfels Police Department.
New Braunfels Independent School District spokesperson Rebecca Villarreal said that Shephard is no longer an employee of New Braunfels ISD.
The NBISD website previously listed Shephard as a special education, math and inclusion teacher and assistant coach.
Villarreal said that he began his position as a teacher and the girls assistant soccer coach at NBHS in August 2017.
Shephard had been on administrative leave last week pending the results of a police investigation.
Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Shephard in San Antonio on Tuesday and he was booked into the Bexar County Jail.
His transfer to the Comal County Jail is pending. Shepard’s bond is set at $250,000.
The charge of improper relationship between an educator and a student is a second-degree felony in Texas.
Shephard is the third Comal County teacher to be arrested this school year on charges related to inappropriate relationships with students.
Former Canyon Lake High School teacher Devon Hooper was arrested in November. She was accused of sending explicit photos and text messages to one of her male students.
Another former Canyon Lake HS teacher and coach, Orlando Naumann, was arrested in February charges of an improper relationship with a 15-year-old female student and possession with intent to promote child pornography.
Both Hooper and Naumann resigned during the police investigations.
NBPD encouraged anyone who believes they may be a victim of Shephard or knows a potential victim to call (830) 221-4100.
“The investigation into this case is ongoing, and Shephard potentially faces additional charges,” NBPD said.
New Braunfels High School officials said last week that they learned of the allegations on March 1.
The school district notified NPBD of the incident on March 2, according to NBPD.
Police then began investigating the allegations.
In an email to parents, NBHS principal Chris Smith said the school could not provide specific details on the allegations.
“In the meantime, I encourage you to speak with your children about the importance of speaking up if they witness or experience any behavior that makes them feel uncomfortable,” Smith said. “We have resources available, including our counseling staff, to support any students who may need it.”
