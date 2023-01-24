The Comal County Homeless Coalition, along with the Texas Homeless Network, will conduct their annual Point in Time count on Jan. 26.
The goal of the count is to give a glimpse of the number of families and people experiencing homelessness in the community.
According to NB Housing Partners Executive Director Kellie Stallings, the Comal County Homeless Coalition was created in 2004. Although it initially started with residential services, it expanded to include other types of non-profits and organizations. These organizations saw a rise in individuals experiencing homelessness and wanted to do something about it.
The coalition started the Point in Time count in 2008, which turned into an annual event by 2011.
“We work together to conduct a Point in Time count, which is part of a mandate by HUD, the federal government, with agencies who are working with populations who are experiencing homelessness, to get a better idea in the community, what may be changed in the trend of why people are experiencing homelessness,” Stallings said.
Asking these questions and actively searching for the answers allows organizations to grow and tailor services to meet the community’s needs.
For instance, the coalition helped to establish the New Braunfels Food Bank when the McKenna Foundation, a member of the coalition, saw the rise of food insecurity. Now the food bank is working with the coalition and NB Housing Partners to build a housing community for those who are close to the poverty line or who are experiencing homelessness.
However, Stallings said that the count is merely a snapshot of the number of those experiencing homelessness and doesn’t account for the total number of people. This is due to the fact that homelessness isn’t a welcomed experience, and those who are experiencing it may try to hide their status.
Therefore, trends seen in the count represent a possibly more extensive problem within the homeless community. Additionally, Stallings said that the number of those who have been experiencing homelessness, along with those who have experienced it more than once, is on the rise and has been for a decade.
According to Bethany Benson, a part of the Gruene United Methodist Church’s missions programs and Point in Time co-chair, the count works through different means. For example, NB Housing Partners has a shelter in New Braunfels where data can be collected.
The Texas Homeless Network provides an estimate of homeless statistics in an area. According to Benson, the number of people experiencing homelessness per night in Comal County is around 200 to 225.
On the other hand, volunteers will go to locations in town that are known to have a small population of people experiencing homelessness — or just an individual. The estimates provided by the Texas Homeless Network help to give a broad idea of how many people might be around to interview, as well.
“We send volunteers out and to all of those locations,” Benson said. “They have an app called the ‘Counting Us’ app, and it’s the same program that’s used all across the state of Texas to collect data…it’s just a series of questions that these volunteers ask people, if they’re willing to talk to them, and that way we’re collecting the same data at the same time all across the state.”
Benson added that the count starts at 6 a.m. for locations that are visible and well-lit, such as gas stations, while locations that are more secluded or not as well-lit will start at 7 a.m.
Whether or not individuals participate in the interviews, they will be given a compassion bag.
Along with gathering information on the needs of those experiencing homelessness, some the causes of homelessness can be identified as well. Along with the decline in affordable housing, other personal issues or events could occur that slowly cause a person to experience homelessness.
“When we talk to Communities In Schools counselors and the student support specialists …what we’re hearing are very specific asks from families, who will say, ‘Hey, listen, mom was sick, she couldn’t go to work,’” Benson said. “So because of that one week of missed work, they can’t pay rent, they can’t buy groceries. I mean…it’s just this, you know, kind of trickle-down effect.”
Moreover, Stallings added that the pandemic only exacerbates the affordable housing issue. For example, businesses like hotels and restaurants might need to recover from the effects of the pandemic by cutting back people’s hours or hiring individuals for less pay.
Those who relied on their full-time schedule may not receive the same amount of hours and, in turn, fail to make enough for rent and food. Worse yet, they could rely on substances to cope with their situation.
“People think that homelessness is something that they can’t relate to, and they put a face on what that type of person might be and don’t understand it’s a progression to get there,” Stallings said. “Understanding that these are people that we may know, that we may care about, that they’re our neighbors and that they’re part of the community can really help shift how we address this as a community…instead of it being something that we hope will go away, because it’s not going to.”
Those interested in volunteering for the point-in-time count can contact Bethany Benson at bethany@grueneumc.org or visit https://m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/10c094eaaaa22a0ffcf8-point .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.