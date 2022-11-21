This comment is in reference to the proposed new name and mascot for Long Creek High School.
I’ll start with my opinion of NOT being in favor of using the Unicorn as their mascot. I believe that with all the creative minds in New Braunfels that a mascot that represents the New Braunfels heritage can be adopted and not lazily copied from NBHS.
I am a long time New Braunfels Unicorn having attended junior and senior high school. I played and represented the Unicorns, with pride, in football, baseball, and track. I am a true blue Unicorn.
I feel the new Long Creek High School (although I’m not particularly fond of that name) should have its own identity and create its own legacy, rather than ride the legend of NBHS.
Imaging if you will, that Comal ISD would have named all of its Comal high schools the same name. We’d have the Canyon Cougars, Smithson Valley Cougars, Canyon Lake Cougars, and the Davenport Cougars. They at least had some originality in naming their mascots.
Of all the possible names that we could have and the best the district might come up with is Unicorn. Let’s look into the future with the possibility of both New Braunfels and Long Creek being in the same district... Unicorns vs. Unicorns (not cool).
Let’s be original and creative and not a lazy copycat. I’ll start the brainstorming with the Prince Carl Dragoons. German ancestry and founder of New Braunfels who at one time was a Brigadier in command of Dragoons (mounted infantry on horses who would dismount and fight on foot).
Enough thinking and enough said. Food for thought.
