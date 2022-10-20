The Rotary Club of Canyon Lake is fighting to eradicate polio and doing it one pint at a time.
The Rotary Club is hosting its annual Pints for Polio event, which raises money to help end polio — a life-threatening virus contracted by contaminated water or contact with a person who is infected and can cause paralysis.
Money raised through the event goes directly into Rotary International’s campaign to end polio by vaccinating children all over the world.
Rotary International has been working toward the cause for more than 35 years and through their efforts have raised billions of dollars and donated volunteer time to protect about 3 million children in 122 countries from the virus.
“That’s a success,” said Maureen Schein, president-elect of the Rotary Club of Canyon Lake. “We have to get in there and get those countries cleaned up from this disease and to have it stop from infecting children.”
Pints for Polio offers guests an opportunity to contribute to ending the virus by donating $25 to the campaign and getting a commemorative glass filled with a pint of beer in return.
Those in attendance can also take part in raffles, win prizes and listen to classic country music by Bob Appel.
Additionally, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which shares the same goal as the Rotary Club, has agreed to match every dollar raised with a $2 donation of its own.
Pints for Polio is more than just raising money to vaccinate the world, it also serves as an opportunity to educate people about the disease, Schein said.
“(Former Rotary president) Max (El Tawil) has said for years we are only one plane ride away from having polio next door in our neighborhood,” Schein said. “With the discovery of polio in New York, and now that it has appeared in the United Kingdom, we know the fight isn’t over and we have to continue this.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the polio outbreak in the 1940s reached more than 35,000 people each year.
The polio vaccine, which was introduced in the 1950s, has successfully prevented cases of polio in the U.S.
“I know we can do it because we have eradicated smallpox,” Schein said. “We know we can get rid of polio, and that is our goal.”
To learn more about polio visit www.cdc.gov/polio.
The ninth annual Pints for Polio event takes place at the Baja Icehouse & Grill from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. To inquire about sponsorships and tickets email canyonlakerotary@gvtc.com.
