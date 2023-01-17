The Rising Stars of New Braunfels recognized 20 local leaders under the age of 40 who significantly help the community. The 20 individuals, a part of the Rising Stars of 2022, were awarded for their contributions and service on Jan. 13 during the Rising Stars Gala.
However, the 2022 Distinguished Young Leader Award is an accolade bestowed to only one member of the Rising Stars. This year, the award was given to Pink Warrior Advocates Chief Operating Officer Krystal Haas.
“I did not in any way think I was going to win this,” Haas said. “Any one of us that won would have, I feel like, been deserving of it. But I also feel like any one of us that was awarded a rising star, we didn’t do it to get an award, you know, we did it because we are truly trying to make a difference in this world and trying to serve our purpose in life.”
Pink Warrior Advocates is an organization that helps those diagnosed with breast cancer; this can be in the form of financial help or camaraderie and support.
When Haas was three, she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic lymphoma; she had to go through chemotherapy but survived childhood cancer. However, almost three decades later, Haas found a lump — she had breast cancer.
“At that time, I had no idea there were groups like Pink Warrior Advocates,” Haas said. “I was fresh out of a divorce, new single mom. So I just like threw myself into working, and I was a nurse as well and I had just started that new job. So a lot of things were like, changing. Cancer didn’t happen at the perfect opportunity…which is most of the time how it happens.”
Haas had a double mastectomy but later on was told that she was at high risk for recurrence and metastasizing. Her doctor told her she had to go through chemo.
Fortunately, her sister and one of her best friends threw her an event at Pour Haus. She shaved her head in front of everyone, and her loved ones raised $1,000 for her. At this event, she received Jen Reynolds’ Pink Warrior Advocates card.
She called Reynolds, the founder of the organization, and the two had lunch together.
“At that time she had just been diagnosed like, I think several months prior with stage four breast cancer,” Haas said. “She just told me what she did, what her nonprofit was about and why she founded it, which was so that nobody had to fight this by themselves. I was just like, I have to be part of this. Like, if you can give this horrible thing that happened to me purpose or meaning, if I can help others through my own journey, then like, I want to do it.”
Haas started to volunteer for the organization after this encounter and later became the COO after Reynolds’ passing.
Now as COO, Haas and the rest of the board members are the first point of contact with those who are reaching out to the organization. Additionally, she helps plan the events the organization holds. Some of these events include galas and TV Thursdays.
“TV Thursdays stands for trusting your vulnerability through diagnosis,” Haas said. “We talk about things, different things that come up with cancer. So it can be something like a tutorial for the people that are going through treatment like chemo and such, like how to put on wigs how to apply fake lashes… a lot of women lose their breasts, they lose their sex drive, we talk about those things. Those are real life.”
Now a year after Reynolds’ passing, Haas received the 2022 Distinguished Young Leader Award.
Amanda Fite was another member of the Rising Stars of 2022. Fite works as the chief of staff for Susie Vybiral, the founder of Room Redux.
Fite initially worked with Spurs Sports & Education in San Antonio. During COVID-19, Fite worked with Spurs Give, who gave Room Redux a $10,000 grant.
She was put on a project with Room Redux and appreciated the work the organization did. Fite volunteered with the organization and when an executive director position opened up at Room Redux, she took the job. Through that opportunity she later became the chief of staff.
Room Redux is an organization that helps to renovate rooms for child abuse victims. According to Room Redux, child abuse often occurs in the child’s own bedroom; in redoing their room, they hope to create a new surrounding that helps the child feel safe.
Although the majority of the organization’s renovations tend to be of bedrooms, they also help to renovate other rooms where a child was abused and feels unsafe in.
“We’ve done bathrooms, unfortunately, because that’s where assault has taken place,” Fite said. “Unfortunately, one of the very first rooms that Susie and her team did was a closet, because the children were locked in the closet for hours, and so they laid out the doors and the walls and made it into like a music nook.”
According to Fite, the organization redid 193 rooms, leading to the transformation of the lives of 2000 children and families.
Moreover, Susie Vybiral was chosen as the L’Oreal Paris Woman of Worth 2022 National Honoree in December of 2022. The work of the organization, and Fite, was recognized once again a month later with Fite’s addition to the Rising Stars of 2022.
“When you’re recognized for it, it’s almost just kind of like shock, like, oh my gosh, they think that much about what I do,” Fite said. “With Room Redux, we work so hard to really acknowledge them, our volunteers, when we get the chance because we know that like the kids don’t ever get to see us… it’s like you never feel like you get to recognize them enough.”
