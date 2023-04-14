New Braunfels is going to the dogs next weekend, with two paw-some events on the calendar for dog lovers.
Das Rec will host Pilates with Pups on Saturday, April 22, from 10 to 11 a.m.
The back lawn of the recreation center will transform into a pilates class, with dog participants provided by the New Braunfels Humane Society.
The dogs will be available for adoption.
Participants are encouraged to bring food and other donations for the Humane Society.
Register online for $10 at dasrec.com/pilates-with-pups.
Humans aren’t the only ones who get to enjoy New Braunfels’ spring-fed pools.
The city will host a Doggie Dip Day at the Landa Park Aquatic Complex at 350 Aquatic Circle on Sunday, April 23, from noon to 4 p.m.
Buy tickets before the event online for $8 at newbraunfels.gov.
A maximum of two dogs will be admitted for each ticket. Owners should bring proof of their dogs’ current rabies vaccine.
Owners must clean up after their pets and stay with their dogs at all times.
